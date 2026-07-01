Watch out for last-start winner Warning Sound

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) TIME TO FIRE and (5) MFULATHELA have the form and experience to be competitive but are probably vulnerable to well-bred newcomers (7) TROMPE L’OEIL and (2) AU CONTRAIRE, so watch the betting for clues and follow the market movers.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) MIDNIGHT SPECIAL defied an alarming market drift on debut to finish an encouraging second over this trip and with natural improvement she should go one better.

(10) SATISFIED has shown pace and promise in both starts over 1,160m and could pose more of a threat with this shorter trip likely to suit.

(2) CALADRIUS is held on that form but has the experience to play a role in the outcome.

(5) INDECENT OBSESSION should also make her presence felt back in same-sex company after a creditable third against male opposition. Watch the betting on the newcomers.

Race 3 (1,800m)

Consistent (1) KNOWMORE was returning from a layoff when finishing second over 1,600m early in May and, with the benefit of that comeback outing, could improve to go one better over this extended trip.

(2) EPIDAURUS, (3) EVENING NEWS and (4) HEROIC ACT have the form and experience to stake a claim.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) QUICKFREEZE stayed on encouragingly in his first start as a gelding to finish 1.8 lengths behind (1) BRISTOL HERCULES over 1,400m and, while the hat-trick-seeking latter remains competitive under a penalty, the former is good value to turn the tables over this extended trip on 2kg better terms.

(7) FORCE PUBLIQUE is also capable of getting involved.

(4) WAR REPORTER is another bidding to complete a hat-trick but steps up in class off a career-high mark after beating a subsequent winner.

Race 5 (1,500m)

Well-bred youngster (4) AINT NO DOUBT improved markedly for the step-up in trip when shedding his maiden tag over 1,600m. With further progress expected, he could make light of his opening handicap mark, even against older rivals.

Hard-knocking mares (3) PRINCESS LOLA, (7) GOLDEN ASPEN and (5) SIX OF ALL could trouble the selection on their best form but they have less scope for improvement.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) WARNING SOUND won a similar contest over 1,450m last time and a resultant penalty is unlikely to prevent her from following up.

(8) CAPE SAFFRON has a bit to find on her last-start conqueror but is weighted to pose more of a threat.

Lightly raced (6) RUSSIAN NOBILITY caught the eye over 1,200m in her last start and the step-up to this trip in her peak outing should suit.

(7) VAMANOS also has earning potential.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) PRINCESS ILARIA boasts consistent form in stronger company off higher ratings, so this looks like a good opportunity for her to end a 369-day winless spell. She drops in class off a reduced mark with a top jockey engaged.

(4) DELAWARE RIVER has the form, experience and scope for improvement to fight out the finish.

Last-start maiden winners (5) GREENANDGOLD and (10) MASTER’S ROSE are not taken lightly on handicap debut.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Veteran (6) JET CAT is probably most effective over 1,000m but his last, fast-finishing close-up fifth over that trip suggested he should remain competitive over this distance on his peak outing.

(5) OH MY GUCCI GIRL is versatile and her recent form, albeit over further, suggests she is good enough to play a leading role.

(8) DARING ACT and (1) TIME WILL TELL have the means to make their presence felt too.