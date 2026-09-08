Violet Star can take top spot

Race 1 (1200M)

4 Stormy Knight was a work in progress last season as a 3YO, and while he failed to place in eight starts, he finished close up more than once. Wide draws often did him no favours, but he has slid down the ratings and now sees the cellar grade for the first time.

8 Solar River was a bit slow out in his recent trial, but with a clean jump he has the early speed to lead this field easily in a race devoid of speed. His past race-day efforts give him a chance.

2 Marvel And Gold has to be respected at his first look in Class 5. The Dennis Yip-trained 6YO was coming to hand late last season and signed off with a close-up sixth after being held up late.

5 Autumn Vibes can be his own worst enemy, as seen last start when he proved hard to settle and finished towards the rear, but Brett Crawford has not had him for long and has him trialling well.

Race 2 (1,650M)

9 Precision Hope has had two trials for his return, which ticks a few boxes, and he was nearing a win with more racing last season. Barrier 2 gives him the right run under Alexis Badel.

1 Mighty Steed has the fresh profile to respect, having placed second first-up last season before winning second-up with Zac Purton aboard. Purton takes the ride again, and off a good trial with a favourable map from barrier 4, he looks on track to run well fresh again.

5 Decision Link posted his second win three starts ago, then had excuses through two poor trips thereafter. Barrier 9 is potentially awkward from a map perspective, but a cleaner run gives him the chance to show more.

7 Firefoot should lead from barrier 1 and give them something to chase.

Race 3 (1,200M)

7 Vigor Elleegant maps sweetly from barrier 3 and has trialled very well for his return under Jerry Chau, who stays aboard. The Manfred Man-trained 6YO is one from two in Class 5 and gets the right set-up to prove hard to beat.

10 Winning Diamond can improve for the switch to David Eustace, having trialled much better in the lead-up. He has also dipped in the ratings and is capable of taking a good step forward, although barrier 11 is not ideal.

1 Lakeshore Hero won first-up last season, albeit later in November and from a much higher rating. Purton rode him at his final start of the season when second and stays on.

11 Oriental Surprise remains a long-standing maiden, but he has been consistent on a placing line and barrier 2 gives him every conceivable chance.

Race 4 (1,650M)

4 Sunday’s Serenade resumes in the right race after going winless last season but knocking on the door more than once. His mark now is right, Purton taking the ride is no surprise and this is a winnable contest.

2 Sky Deep can find himself in front from barrier 1 in a race that does not appear to have much pressure. He had only four runs last season after more than a year off and went close a couple of times, suggesting he is heading in the right direction.

11 The Lion King is right at the bottom of Class 4 and, if he is going to win in the grade, this looks the moment. There have been enough signs that he can, and Andrea Atzeni sticking with him reads well.

6 Inno Super had wide draws in three Sha Tin runs before the end of last season. Barrier 7 is an upgrade, while the switch back to Happy Valley is a positive.

Race 5 (1,650M)

5 Violet Star came to hand late last season, breaking through at start seven before drawing barrier 12, settling too far back and still running on well for fifth. A stronger tempo will suit, and he looks the type with more to offer this season.

8 Samarkand has been given the right preparation with two lead-in trials, and Purton taking the ride makes him hard to ignore.

12 General Redwood gets in light and has scope as an unexposed 5YO with two wins from seven starts. Danny Shum’s runners have fired early, as expected, which adds to the appeal.

2 Solid Win appeals with Chau aboard after partnering him in a good-looking recent trial.

Race 6 (1,000M)

6 Jumbo Blessing signed off last season with a maiden win at start seven and still gives the impression there is more to come this term. Barrier 3 gives him the right run again, and he will be hard to hold out.

9 Day Day Victory is first-season trainer James Cummings’ first runner and has trialled well enough to suggest he can make an impact on stable debut.

2 Beauty Show still has the penny to drop, but he performed well enough without winning in five runs last season. As a 4YO now, there should be further progression to come.

8 Harmony Fire won first-up at this meeting last season and looks to be returning in good order, giving him the chance to repeat the dose.

Race 7 (1,200M)

4 Leading Dragon should find the front comfortably against this lot, and his first look at Happy Valley appeals. Pierre Ng’s stable has been quick out of the blocks, which only adds to the case.

1 Robot Lucky Star had two runs for Mark Newnham at the end of last season and, while he did not place, both efforts had merit. The key now is the class drop, and he is likely to start favourite.

8 King Oberon is rarely far away in a finish, looks well prepared for his return and should land in the right spot from a map perspective.

6 The Perfect Match draws barrier 10 and will need some luck, but his form keeps him right in this.

Race 8 (1,200M)

11 Ace Champion looked close to breaking through late last season before signing off with an 11th that was better than it reads. A poor trip throughout left him unable to find a run late, and his lead-up trials suggest he has returned in particularly good order.

4 Tycoon Resources won his first three starts before his Sha Tin run went badly wrong. He finished 12th, after playing up terribly in the parade ring and then pulling up with an irregular heart rhythm. The talent is not in doubt, but how he behaves pre-race is crucial.

3 Motor won three of his final five starts last season, and looks capable of picking up where he left off.

9 Storming Dragon won at this meeting last season and has been given two barrier trials for his return.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club