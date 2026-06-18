Venetian Sun may be too hot to handle at Ascot

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Imposing Group 2 Haydock winner scored at same course and distance as 2YO in 2025

Venetian Sun has been a revelation over the six furlongs in both England and France, seen here annexing the Group 3 Albany Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Ascot with regular partner Clifford Lee aboard in 2025.

1 Albert Einstein

Twice did not live up to lofty expectations up at 1,400m and looked more suited to sprinting, though just beaten at Newbury. Attractive colt from Coolmore but who still needs to find a bit more to win this.

2 Aspect Island

An outsider. Ran a close third in a 1,000m Listed sprint at York in May but will surely find some even classier types having his measure in such a race.

3 Brussels

High class in his first season as a 2YO, including places in Group 1 contests. Unfortunately, he has not hit those levels in two starts this year.

4 Charles Darwin

Four wins from six starts and looking right for this when leading throughout over 1,164m at Navan only to flop when favourite at Naas. Probable excuses for that.

5 Coppull

Advertised his claims on this when landing a Group 3 trial for it over course and distance early in May, speedy from start to finish on the quick ground. A live contender.

6 Division

A close third in the Group 3 course and distance trial for this and then just found Venetian Sun – anticipated favourite for this – too quick in a Group 2 at Haydock. Looks to give it his best shot each time.

7 Havana Hurricane

Made a very encouraging start to 2026 when a fast-finishing third in a hot Newbury Listed sprint, in which the two ahead of him already had 2026 experience. Possibilities.

8 My Calyx Cen

In smart winning form in France in 2026, landing an 1,100m Group 3 at Chantilly in April last time. Versatile in terms of trip, having won over 1,600m in February. French form may not suffice, though.

9 Northern Champion

An outsider but he has had this big prize on his agenda for some time. Had a rewarding time at Meydan early in the year winning twice including at this trip.

10 Outfielder

A speedy US challenger with a good winning strike rate. Always prominent and going clear late, on firm ground over 1,100m at Churchill Downs in May. This is more challenging.

11 Rock On Thunder

Came close to a Group 2 victory over this trip at York last August. Faded on his only 2026 start in Haydock Group 3 and is hard to recommend in this.

12 Samangan

Trainer thinks he is best on good ground though he has been competing on slow surfaces. Led for much of the 1,200m trip in a Chantilly Group 3 but tired on the very testing ground.

13 Song Of The Clyde

Improved significantly from his 2026 debut fourth in a handicap when leading throughout in a hotly contested Newbury Listed race, this then becoming the obvious target.

14 Super Soldier

Has run well at Ascot before but neither 2026 starts suggest that he would have any chance. Hard to fancy.

15 Wise Approach

Needs to recapture some terrific 2YO form closing 2025 down with a fast-ground 1,200m Group 1 strike at Newmarket. Fourth at Newbury last time, the weights favour him better now.

16 Fitzella

A real stable favourite in 2025 with some classy performances including a Group 3 win over this course and distance. But will need to sharpen up on two 2026 runs to hold any chance.

17 Havana Anna

Proved herself as a smart 3YO and also showed that she had courage when fending off challengers to win a Group 3 over this trip at Naas in May.

18 Kimi Rey

Close to winning Group 3s at Chantilly on her last two starts. Has more to find here but respected from this stable.

19 Midnight Tango

Had clearly improved, delivering a personal best on her 2026 return when almost landing a 66-1 shock – finishing fast – in the Group 3 trial over this course and distance early in May.

20 Spicy Marg

A very speedy three-time winning 2YO. Coming back down to this trip she was quite a good third in a Group 2 at Haydock on ground that was probably softer than ideal.

21 Venetian Sun

Likely to be hard to stop here if in the same shape as when she surged from the back and sprinted clear of some fast rivals in a 1,200m Group 2 at Haydock in May. She won the Group 3 Albany Stakes over the same course and distance as a 2YO here in 2025 before a Group 1 win in France.

22 Zanthos

An exciting filly in 2025 notably with a 1,400m Newmarket Group 2 win. Tried 1,600m in a Group 1 ParisLongchamp Classic but that did not work and now down to this sprint trip for the first time.