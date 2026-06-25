US Ranger to bloom further in Dahlia Plate

Race 1 (1,400m)

(4) FYFIELD LEGEND has been runner-up in six of his last seven starts. He deserves a winning turn and could like this longer distance.

(6) SILVA STREAKER showed improvement on the Polytrack and could be a threat to these rivals.

(8) TRICKLE CHARGE is likely to improve after a modest debut and does have Richard Fourie aboard.

(9) WEEKEND IN ASPEN makes her debut but could need this run.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(3) SATELLITE WORLD has been consistent without scoring but gets a good chance to get a first win.

(4) STRAIGHT RED and (5) PEEKABOO have shown some improvement and are not out of it.

(8) CAN WE START could improve and is also not out of it.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(2) CRUISE CONTROL has won five from seven over this particular course and distance so sets the standard easily.

(3) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD is hat-trick seeking after some game wins and will not go down easily.

(1) FAIRY KNIGHT is lethal over a bit further than this but would not be a surprise winner.

(4) CLIFF TOP has been at his very best on the Polytrack, so his connections will be hoping for a switch to that surface.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) ZINOVI continues with his impressive form and has now won six of his last eight starts. He was solid again on the Polytrack last time out, is just as good on the turf and should prove hard to beat.

(3) LANCIAFIAMME has a victory over Zinovi but that was on a soft track and he has a few losses to that rival as well.

(2) ZATARA MAGIC has ability but is returning from a break and is better over a bit further than this.



(4) MR FOX improved last time and can contest the finish.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) JOHNNY DRAMA is in good form and could be ready to score.

(2) ACTION AMERICA showed a return to form in his latest start and could have more to offer.

(8) SILENT TRIGGER and (7) MELA STRENGTH all return to the turf and could surprise.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) VILA VICOSA may have needed his last two starts and should be a threat to these rivals with Muzi Yeni in the irons.

(9) HOODWINKED is another to include in exotic bets.

(2) STOKESY showed improvement last time and should have more to offer.

(3) Globetonic is worth taking a chance with.

Race 7 (1,200m)

The TAB Dahlia Plate (Listed) sees some promising juveniles.

(1) US RANGER put it all together with an impressive victory last time.

That was over this course and distance and it was the first time he has beaten rival (5) MASTER MTOTO. Jockey Craig Zackey was aboard Master Mtoto for his two wins but did not ride him last time, so it should at least be interesting to see who gets the success this time.

(9) VENTURA BOULEVARD was a wide-margin winner on debut but did not repeat it when trying Group 1 company last time.

(2) FIRST OFFICER is consistent but does usually finish behind both those rivals.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) SLASH ‘N BURN may have needed the experience on the Polytrack last time. He has improved with blinkers on and could score.

(7) RHYDIAN has looked unlucky not to have won both recent starts and should fight out the finish once again

(1) OVERTURE shows promise but may well be looking for further.

(2) RHYTHM is consistent and will not go down easily.