True Love to conquer all in Deauville

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True Love (Wayne Lordan) landing the Group 1 1000 Guineas (1,600m) at Newmarket on May 3. The Coolmore filly has not won since, but will still be fancied in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest (1,300m) at Deauville on Aug 9.

The field to the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest (1,300m) was still not yet known at press time, but there is every chance the Deauville Aug 9 feature will exude a strong international flavour.

With the York meeting on Aug 22 an alternative option for some of the de Gheest entries, it will be interesting to see who makes the final cut from the original 53.

However, among those locked in from the overseas side, Coolmore’s top filly True Love stands the tallest.

The No Nay Never filly’s first-up second to Thesecretadversary in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat (1,400m) at Deauville on July 12 gave trainer Aidan O’Brien the confidence she could return to the same venue for another shot.

“She really pleased us at her first time over the Deauville straight in the Prix Jean Prat,” said the Irish trainer to Paris Turf.

“That’s why we decided to come back. For now, she’s the only confirmed starter for us.

“We will see how it will work out for the others, depending on the withdrawals and the latest workouts. Regardless, True Love is really in good shape and she’s heading in with solid claims.”

On the other hand, O’Brien’s youngest son Donnacha confirmed his Group 1 July Cup (1,200m) winner Comanche Brave will opt for the Group 1 City Of York Stakes (1,400m) on Aug 22 instead.

Trainer Karl Burke is another Prix Maurice de Gheest dropout, most notably with July Cup runner-up Venetian Sun, ruled out for the remainder of the season through tendon tissue issues.

“It’s a big shame and unfortunately it happens. It’s a long way from being a career-or life-threatening injury, but obviously is going to take time and it’s very disappointing,” said Burke.

“We had more or less decided to swerve Deauville anyway because the ground was very fast out there last weekend with no sign of any rain and the French not watering like they used to do.

“It’s just one of those things, we have a feeling she may have initiated it at Newmarket during the July Cup but she came back from there with a nasty little cut and she had been on antibiotics and anti-inflammatories and we think that may have masked it to a degree.”

Burke earlier scratched Group 3 Greenham Stakes (1,400m) winner Alparslan, who was sold to Hong Kong.

On the domestic side, one notable absentee is recent Group 3 Prix Texanita (1,200m) winner Dostoievsky for French-based Spanish trainer Mauricio Delcher Sanchez, but Mise En Boite will be one of the flagbearers for Team France.

Young Chantilly trainer Xavier Blanchet, who opened his Group account with Mise En Boite in the Group 3 Prix de Ris-Orangis (1,200m) at Deauville on July 4, can afford to aim even higher this Sunday.

“He will get on the Deauville straight again. He was pretty impressive that day and has trained on,” said Blanchet.

“He’s pulled up well and I’d say he’s jumping out of his skin. The extra 100m is not a concern as he’s won over 1,400m.

“If we come up short, he can fall back on the Group 3 (Prix de Meautry over 1,200m on Aug 30), the Group 3 Prix du Petit Couvert (over 1,000m at ParisLongchamp on Sept 6), all leading up to the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp (1,000m on Arc day on Oct 4).”

manyan@sph.com.sg