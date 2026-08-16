Trawlerman retired due to leg injury

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The John and Thady Gosden-trained Trawlerman (William Buick) cruising home to land the Group 1 Gold Cup (4,000m) on June 19, 2025.

– Trainers John and Thady Gosden have announced that Trawlerman has run his final race and will be retired.

Now an eight-year-old, the son of Golden Horn retires having amassed over £2.1 million (S$3.6 million) in prize money courtesy of 11 wins from 21 starts, two of which came in Group 1 company.

He will be remembered for his commanding success over stablemate Sweet Williams in the 2025 Group 1 Ascot Gold Cup (4,000m), as well as winning two renewals of the QIPCO Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Champions Day.

Trawlerman put up a gallant effort in defeat when nosed out by Scandinavia during his search for a second Gold Cup following an eight-month layoff on June 16.

He then filled the same position behind Aidan O’Brien’s star in the renewal of the Group 1 Goodwood Cup (3,200m) on July 28.

That Goodwood Cup run would prove to be his last after the Gosdens revealed that he had been retired after sustaining a leg injury during his latest outing.

Owned by Godolphin, Trawlerman had attracted plenty of attention in his last few starts having been forced to sport the unusual headgear combination of ski-goggles in the parade ring due to a rare eye condition.

He was nominated for the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup (3,300m) on Aug 21 but has become the second high-profile horse to be retired following the news of Bow Echo’s shock retirement.

John said the stayer will be greatly missed by the team.

“Trawlerman is happy and well, but unfortunately he came out of the Goodwood Cup with a leg issue,” said the father of the training duo to Godolphin.com.

“He has become part of the family. A lot of people will miss him.”

The Godolphin homebred will now retire to Wood Ditton Stud near Newmarket. RACING AND SPORTS