Timeforshowcasing British talent in German backyard

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Timeforshowcasing (Jack Mitchell) beating French contender Indifferente (Hugo Journiac) to win the Group 2 German 1000 Guineas (1,600m) in Dusseldorf on May 31. The Charlie Johnston-trained colt will bid for a second German feature success in the Group 1 Grand Dallmayr Prize (2,000m) in Munich on July 26.

– Three weeks after the German Derby, the three-year-olds will compete with the older horses at the highest level for the first time in Germany on July 26.

The Grosser Preis Bayerisches Zuchtrennen or more commonly known as the Grand Dallmayr Prize in Munich is part of the international European category Group I, is run over 2,000m and carries prize money of €155,000 (S$228,000), €100,000 of which go to the winning team.

The chances that the winner will come from abroad, as in the past three years, are already statistically high: Six of the 10 participants will be trained in England and Ireland.

Three-year-old mare Timeforshowcasing, who is prepared by Charlie Johnston for Jaber Abdullah, is well known in Germany.

At the end of May, she won the German mare classic, the Group 2 German 1000 Guineas over 1,600m in Dusseldorf in an impressive manner.

The Showcasing filly then found it too difficult at the Royal Ascot meeting at Group I level in the Coronation Stakes (1,600m) on June 19, well beaten by Coolmore’s Precise.

She does benefit from significant weight advantages over the older horses on Sunday, but she has to master the 2,000m distance for the first time.

However, this seems to be the ideal distance for Seguro, who is trained by Andreas Suborics in Cologne.

The three-year-old colt by Romanised recently won two Group 3 races over this distance at Hamburg and Baden-Baden, but now has to prove himself against international competition.

This includes the four-year-old Wemightakedlongway, who is trained by the in-form Joseph O’Brien, who also boasts high-level German success in the Group 1 Grand Prix of Berlin (2,400m) in Germany in 2024 with Al Riffa.

The German hopes also include two mares.

In addition to the five-year-old stallion Wilko, the multiple champion trainer Peter Schiergen saddles the four-year-old Santagada in the race.

The Soldier Hollow mare has shown consistently good performances, most recently a second in the Group 2 Grosser Hansa-Preis (2,400m) in Hamburg on July 4.

She carries the colours of the Park Wiedingen stud, whose Derby winner Sammarco brought up the last German victory in the Grand Dallmayr Prize in 2022.

An interesting participant is also the Andreas Wohler-trained four-year-old Bella Sinfonia, who recently finished fourth over the mile in Hamburg after two victories at Listed and Group level. She returns to the 2,000m distance, which seems to suit her better.

The Grand Dallmayr Prize is bound to draw a large international audience on Sunday, with globetrotting jockeys such as Oisin Murphy and James Doyle riding six-year-old Silawi and four-year-old Wimbledon Hawkeye respectively.

The start of the Grand Dallmayr Prize is scheduled at 8.10pm Singapore time. DEUTSCHER GALOPP