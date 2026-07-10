Time for Satono Reve to get lucky

Satono Reve (Ryan Moore, in green) is denied a nose by Almeraq (Tom Marquand, in blue) in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Ascot on June 20. The pair reoppose in the Group 1 July Cup (1,200m) at Newmarket on July 11.

1 Almeraq

Took a heavy fall on his final 2025 run. But in magnificent form in 2026, winning both starts latterly when surging late to beat Satono Reve and 16 others in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Ascot. Top contender.

2 Big Mojo

Only failed by a neck in this in 2025, later securing a Group 1 sprint victory in the Sprint Cup Stakes (1,200m) at Haydock. Not beaten far at Royal Ascot last time, signalling a return to the type of sparkle that could see him figure.

3 Comanche Brave

Decisively beat a subsequent winner at The Curragh in May. His 2.8L seventh to Almeraq in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Ascot was a fine effort, especially considering he did not get an ideal passage.

4 Double Rush

One of the season’s success stories, completing a hat-trick in a 27-runner 1,200m Royal Ascot handicap, the Wokingham Stakes. An unusual profile for victory here, the last 10 winners had all won at a Group level, and he is yet to even compete in a Listed race.

5 Prince Of India

An outsider, though a 66-1 outsider in No Half Measures won this in 2025. Most of his form does not look good enough, but he did convincingly land a course and distance handicap win on fast ground here in 2025.

6 Quinault

Has a strong will to win and also a fine record over this course and distance, landing a handicap and a Listed race. Led throughout to win a big pot in Qatar in February. Not at his best the last two outings.

7 Satono Reve

This super Japanese-trained speedster could not match Ka Ying Rising at Sha Tin in April. Not disgraced either in his nose defeat by Almeraq in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) at Royal Ascot. Likely to again be right in the heat of the action.

8 Coppull

Kicked off 2026 with a Group 3 victory over this trip at Ascot. Then only eighth to Venetian Sun in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup (1,200m) at Royal Ascot, but did best of those who raced on the standside. Now has to tackle older sprinters.

9 Division

This talented sprinter was behind Venetian Sun on his last two starts but, after an awkward start, was closing fast late on at Royal Ascot last time. Could easily make a big impact again.

10 Mission Central

Did not fire at the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (1,000m) last October. But has bounced back with a terrific hat-trick this season, latterly with a Group 1 strike in the King Charles III Stakes (1,000m) at Royal Ascot. Quick ground helps as he is so fast and no issues with 1,200m. Chances.

11 Venetian Sun

Probably sets the bar, with her brilliant six out of six winning tally over sprint trips. Latterly just doing enough to land a 22-runner Group 1 in the Commonwealth Cup (1,200m) at Royal Ascot with this less-testing track likely to play to her strengths. Must now defeat older speedsters too.