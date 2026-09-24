Thundersquall to keep rolling along

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Alshafa Cup winner looking to stretch his record to eight wins in Saudi Arabia

Thundersquall (Adel Alfouraidi) leaving his rivals far behind in the Alshafa Cup (2,000m) in Taif on Aug 29.

Race 1 (1,400m)

(7) Artajil endured a wide trip and weakened into fourth behind Caper over 1,200m here a fortnight ago. Remains on the same mark and this time draws inside.

(4) Naseem Alnafel has two wins from 10 starts and is knocking on the door after two runner-up efforts over 1,200m this term. Capable of going close.

(10) Caper is a speedy type who is in great form this season. Hit with a 12lb rise for beating several of these over 1,200m two weeks ago but fared well when third last week. Turned out again.

(6) Aldhoo Allamae got off the mark at the ninth attempt when successful over 1,800m at Riyadh in January. Not seen since but dangerous off this mark if fit.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(13) Shaghih is an unraced Staunch filly out of a 78-rated UK-bred mare. Leading jockey booked and should be shortlisted.

(2) Almasak is an unraced Requinto colt out of an 83-rated US-bred mare. Interesting debutant for leading connections.

(17) Tnumasna made a fair effort when fifth of 16 here over 1,600m last week. Further progression gives her valid place claims in this weak field.

(11) Lahebh showed a modicum of ability when she finished second of five in a weak maiden here in August, but she is more exposed than most now.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) Az Halha caught the eye when third of nine on debut over 1,400m after enduring a wide trip. Gained compensation over that same trip a fortnight ago and has the best form on offer.

(2) Najd Glory enjoyed a more aggressive ride and step-up in trip when scoring over course and distance here in August. Major player.

(11) Sedonah is an unraced Macho Macho filly out of a 76-rated local-bred mare. Unknown quantity but not helped by the draw.

(13) Tahssod caught the eye when fifth of 16 on debut here last week and quickly turned out again. Outside place claims if those exertions do not take their toll.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(14) Mekha is a top-rated horse, largely due to her runner-up finish over track and trip earlier this month. Should go close once again.

(7) Naafelhom eased at the halfway point on debut at Riyadh in October 2025. Much better second of 18 on seasonal return in July and should go close.

(8) Nefee screamed out for extra distance when second of seven on debut at Riyadh last season. No tactical speed to make an impact over that trip on his return. Should feel much more at home now.

(9) Shaeat BiruqUh showed that stamina appears to be his strongest asset, which may not be fully tapped over this 1,600m trip.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(8) Masmook finished well to take fourth from off the pace in the trial for this, before plundering a course-and-distance maiden earlier in September. Leading player.

(11) Rahhabi was an impressive debut winner over course and distance in August. Unlimited upside at this stage but has been hindered by his wide draw.

(2) Aettr Almakan ran second of 16 on debut over course and distance earlier this month. Lacked a finishing punch on that occasion but leading rider stays loyal.

(4) Dandunaha weakened after setting the pace over course and distance two weeks ago. Not disgraced in finishing third and should make a bold bid once again.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) Ehteraz was a wide-margin winner of both starts to date, which includes the trial for this event in August. Looks tough to beat if she can navigate her way across from a wide stall.

(10) Mnoakhah circled the field to make a winning debut over course and distance earlier in September. Should not be dismissed from an inside draw.

(13) Salmanih Almoghtrh went down fighting on debut over 1,400m in August. Does not have that vital victory to her name yet but she should not be written off.

(9) Matayib caught the eye when third of 18 on debut over 1,400m before taking a maiden over 1,600m in August. Deserves to be on the shortlist.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(17) Tuwajeri is a classy and consistent colt who finished second in the Saudi 2,000 Guineas and sixth in the Saudi Derby last season. Looks the horse to beat after his Taif Derby demolition of Yaltahem.

(18) Yaltahem was runner-up to Tuwajeri in the Taif Derby trial and Taif Derby. Unlikely to reverse that form but cannot be dismissed.

(2) Aesaa Kheir has won his last four starts. Took a 1,400m Open a fortnight ago and now steps up in class to face more proven foes.

(12) Naawi is a gutsy 0-80 handicap victor over track and trip earlier this month. Looks like the stable’s third string but he is hardy.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(11) Tobah finally won at the 10th try, in the trial for this race in August. Finished behind Raaod before that. It depends which version of this filly shows up on the day.

(6) Raaod is a course winner over 1,400m here in July and ran second to Tobah in the trial for this. Fourth to Alnaifh in the Sprint Championship here last week.

(7) Shams got off the mark at the seventh attempt when beating Alnaifh over 1,400m in August. Not without a chance on that evidence.

(2) Alnaifh followed a 1,600m maiden victory with a 1,200m Sprint Championship success here last week. Quickly turned out again and clearly in great form.

Race 9 (2,000m)

(11) Thundersquall is a prolific seven-time winner who produced a career-best display to win the Alshafa Cup in a hack canter here in August. A repeat effort would make him tough to beat.

(14) Wootton’sun is classy but inconsistent. Third of 17 behind Thundersquall in the Alshafa Cup in August but has 10 lengths to make up on that rival.

(8) Mahshoom comes off big wins in maiden and handicap company. Interesting to see how he runs against better foes.

(2) Alaham won this race in emphatic fashion one year ago but has not been in the same form since for new connections. Only 12th of 17 in the Alshafa Cup last time.

Race 10 (2,000m)

(12) Bint Ghaliat Al Khalediah is a nine-time winner who bolted up in the trial for this race in August. A similar run would make her impossible to beat.

(3) Ershan was a runner-up over this course and distance on his last three starts. Angad Al Khalediah beat him last time, but he may reverse the form.

(16) Hnof Athbah has just one win from eight starts, but last ran fourth in a French Group 1 on turf. Could be the classiest horse in this field and now makes dirt debut.

(15) Gista is an improving filly who caused a shock by beating the boys in the Taif Arabian Derby here in August. Stays this trip well and must be given a chance.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(7) Maowal Almuntakhaba was unbeaten in three starts. Won the trial for this race and has been kept fresh for this seasonal target.

(11) Wajh Alkhayr Heisi is an improving colt with two course-and-distance victories to his name. Could be the biggest danger to Maowal Almuntakhaba.

(8) Rken Al Qanon built on a promising debut by taking a 1,600m maiden here in August. Not without a chance.

(18) Sahab Alriyadh blitzed her foes on both starts this season. Takes on the colts.

Comments courtesy of Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia