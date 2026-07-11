Three in a row on the cards for Last Margarita

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) OMKHULU BOSS takes to the Poly for the first time but has been improving all the while.

(1) NAUTICAL FIRE made a smart debut at lengthy odds. He gets 1.5kg relief from the saddle.

(4) MOLTEN ROCK has been consistently placed in her last three starts and the switch to Poly could bring out the best.

(8) FREE ROAMING found some market support first-up on the Poly but was a well beaten fourth. The stable has come to hand.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) THE SWAN SONG showed up well on debut first-up on the Poly. Likely to come on from that.

(8) DONMAGOO has been knocking on the door lately and, although he has the widest draw, he should feature in this line-up.

(7) OWNER OF CREATION is a maiden but his best recent form has been on Poly. With a 4kg claim, he can break through.

(2) QUEEN OF DENMARK was not too far back on debut starting at long odds. Place claims.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) AYZAL steps up to a mile in just her third start and makes her Poly debut. Trip suits and she has just 49kg to shoulder.

(2) GOLDEN DIOGO was not far back at just his second start and he can still improve on that effort.

(1) GREEN COMMANDER was just behind Golden Diogo when last they met, but the latter should have some improvement.

(6) FORT USHER steps up in trip after making a fair debut behind the promising Benny And Paul. He is one to watch in the betting.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) CITY OF LOVE makes his Poly debut but has been consistent over shorter and the step-up in trip could see him home.

(5) POWERANDTHEGLORY has a big weight but was narrowly beaten over course and distance last time. Big runner.

(6) MAPHAKA also steps up in trip. But his Poly form is cause for concern, even if he has a handy weight and cannot be written off.

(10) GOLDEN RULE is drawn the widest but his best recent effort has been over course and distance, although well beaten.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) LAST MARGARITA has won her last two on Poly and has only 49.5kg to shoulder. Third win is on the cards.

(4) MUSIC DANCER was edged out in a tight finish last time. She goes well on the Poly and the extra 200m should not trouble her.

(6) LA LANDONNE was a beaten favourite over course and distance last time. She is never far off and should feature prominently.

(1) MISS LADYATERIX takes a big drop in class and, although she has a fair weight to shoulder, she has the best of the draws.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) HOODIA has been dropping in the ratings. It has been some time since his maiden win. He improved in a tongue-tie, though.

(5) BLUE STEEL was a game winner last time. Athandiwe Mgudlwa got the best out of him and he can follow up.

(2) THE GLIDING FISH has been close-up at his last two on the Poly. Takes on stronger but has just 51.5kg to shoulder.

(9) STATUS has been rested and changed stables. Lightly raced but appears to be useful.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(9) CONNERY gets the benefit of a useful 4kg claimer aboard but is seldom far back and can prevail from his wide gate.

(10) INSIDE VOICE takes on males but was not far back first up on the Poly. Finished out of the money only once in six starts.

(1) BLAZING FURY has the best of the draws and has shown up well over course and distance. He should be competitive.

(2) POSITION OF POWER is lightly raced but is seldom out of the money. His last win was on the Poly. Respect.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) BILLY COOL has been rested since November, but his stable has done well in KZN and has a master trainer at the helm.

(2) SUMMER WINTER has run two smart races on the Poly and goes well this trip.

(7) MOJO MAN is back on his preferred surface and, although shouldering a big weight, he should be competitive.

(4) CHARA SANDS looks held at the weights by Summer Winter but goes well this track and trip.

Race 9 (1,200M)

(9) YOUR LADYSHIP has been dropping in the ratings but has been consistent of late. The trip suits and she should go close.

(7) INNERBLOOM is lightly raced but won well first run on the Poly. She can follow up from an in-form stable.

(2) WINTER BLESSING meets Saudi Sweep on equal terms and is 1.5kg better off in the handicap.

(8) SAUDI SWEEP found her best form last time and a repeat performance should see her in the mix again.