Threads weaving a first-up victory

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– A third behind a subsequent Golden Slipper placegetter is not a bad reference for an off-season two-year-old assignment, and the connections of Threads are hoping that form stacks up when the colt resumes.

By Snitzel out of Group 3 winner Tailleur, the well-bred Godolphin juvenile is set to kick off his latest campaign in the A$160,000 (S$144,000) Kia Ora Bloodlines to Headlines Handicap (1,200m) at Rosehill on July 18, after showing promise in his initial preparation.

Finding the 1,000m of the Lonhro Plate too sharp when midfield on debut on Feb 7, he responded to the addition of blinkers with a third to subsequent Slipper placegetter Music Time in the Group 3 Black Opal Stakes (1,200m) in his only other start.

Representing trainer Ciaron Maher, Jo Gerard-Dubord says the connections are keen for Threads to get a win on his CV before he turns three on Aug 1.

“It’s always nice for a well-bred colt like that to get a bit of ‘black type’, and it would be nice to get a win as a two-year-old,” he said.

“We have this race, or the option to wait for Wednesday. That was Plan A, next week, but when the ‘noms’ weren’t big, we decided to accept for this.

“He’s a nice horse going forward. He’s got a lovely attitude. He’s a very neat horse with a great action and he’s had a good base, so it will be good to get him started.”

Threads has the services of Nash Rawiller at Rosehill, and is being kept safe as a 6-1 chance.

Gerard-Dubord put the colt’s two recent unplaced trials down to the his relaxed attitude. Additionally, he was not sporting blinkers in those trials but will have them back on come race day.

“He’s a horse who only does what he has to. That’s how he works and that’s how he’s trialled,” said the Frenchman.

“His first trial was quiet and the second he kept responding. But I think there was a bit more there, and that’s why we’ve elected to keep the blinkers on.”

The early scratching of Krasina leaves a field of 11 for July 18’s assignment. They include Joint Venture, a A$625,000 yearling purchase who placed at his only start for Chris Waller at Wyong, and Team Hawkes’ Gatineau, who closed off nicely when fifth to the smart Omolong on debut.

SKY RACING WORLD