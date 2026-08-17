The Wolf ready to pounce on his favourite Polytrack

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) THELEIA was a beaten favourite in her local debut after showing consistent Cape form. The switch to the Poly could suit.

(10) A BIT SPICY has the widest draw but did find some betting support on debut, behind runaway winner Master Magician. She should finish closer in this line-up.

(9) CALIFORNIA DREAMER has improved a lot in her last run. She is lightly raced and there should be more to come.

(8) LINGUISTIC was finishing strongly at just her second start and should be capable of further improvement.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(5) OWNER OF CREATION is a long-time maiden but is seldom too far back. He is back on his favourite surface and with a 4kg claimer aboard, he could finally get it right.

(6) PLATINUM GREY makes his local debut and has been improving slowly.

(4) THE FLAT CAT appears to be coming to hand. He was close-up last run.

(1) CHIHIRO takes on males but has not been far back in her two starts on the Poly, albeit she drops back to a sprint.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(4) WEDDING VOW has won twice over the course and distance. Although she shoulders top weight, she is down in class and does get some relief from the saddle.

(6) SOVEREIGN GEM has come on nicely in recent starts. She has gone well on the Poly and should put in a good showing.

(2) THINGAMABOB is a lightly raced 5YO mare who is yet to run a bad race. She was not far back first-up on the Poly last start and can feature prominently.

(5) TIME IN PARIS has a handy weight and goes well on the Poly. She can finish in the money.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) THE WOLF is never far back and loves the Poly. He was a beaten favourite last run and the drop in trip with a claiming apprentice aboard can see him home.

(6) HOODIA was a beaten favourite last run but has shown up well in two starts on the Poly with a first time tongue-tie. This trip will suit.

(2) LUCKY DOLLAR has started at long odds at his last two but has improved in blinkers. He has a handy 2.5kg apprentice aboard and should be involved in the finish.

(7) LET IT ROLL is a progressive 3YO who finished close-up first run out of the maidens. He shed his maiden over the course and distance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) I AM INVICTUS is lightly raced but has been narrowly beaten at his last two. He shed his maiden on the Poly and looks the part.

(4) PIED PIPER is seldom out of the money and loves this surface. He was just beaten last start and can go one better.

(6) GARDENER’S PRIDE is something of a tearaway and sure to keep the opposition honest. Although up in class, he has a light weight and was close-up from wide draws at his last two.

(8) STAR OF THE FUTURE has been trying further lately but although drawn widest, he has a money chance.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) PARTY GIRL has her third run after a break. She has improved with each outing and, with first time cheek pieces from the best draw, she should be competitive in a tricky handicap.

(8) PRAISE DE LA REY scored both wins on the Poly and has been consistent lately. She is down in class and should be a big runner.

(7) QUANDURA was not far back after her maiden win but does step up in class. This is not a strong field and she can feature again.

(2) ROY’S GRACE is struggling for her second win but is seldom far back. She goes well on the Poly and has a handy galloping weight.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(3) TRAFALGAR SQUARE is long overdue for another win. He goes well over the course and distance and now gets a useful 4kg claimer aboard, which could see him land his eighth victory.

(4) CHAMPAGNE MAC makes his Poly debut but has shown up well in two starts for his new stable. He now gets a senior rider aboard.

(6) B FIFTYTWO started at long odds when winning first-up. A repeat can see him in the firing line again.

(7) BLESS ME FRED is always dangerous and another to consider.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) DAWN SURPRISE has consistent form over the course and distance and with her 4kg claimer staying aboard, she should run another big race.

(5) INNERBLOOM has won both starts on the Poly with ease, but she has jumped nine points in the handicap, so it could be tougher.

(6) THOUGHT CONTROL franked the Innerbloom form when winning last time, so there should not be much between the two.

(3) QHAWEKAZI has run two cracking races over the course and distance. She also has smart form over the course and distance and must be included in all calculations.