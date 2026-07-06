The Us Of A should prevail from good gate

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) ONTHEWINGSOFADOVE ran a great race on debut last time. With natural improvement expected, she will be hard to beat.

(1) WORLD OF SECRETS ran a fair race behind She’s Chosen last time. Her chances must be respected from a good draw.

Watch well-bred newcomers like (3) CAPTAIN’S ELECT and (4) UNCUT GEM closely.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(2) MORDECHAI flashed up late to finish fourth behind One Magic on debut. He will love the step-up in trip. From a good draw, he has a massive winning chance.

(7) PLATINUM GREY has been rested and gelded. He has run two decent races in succession, and if he does not need the run back after a small break, he will be right there in the finish.

First-timer (6) CALIFORNIA CAT has the services of top jockey Richard Fourie and could be anything on debut.

(5) CRACKER finished not far behind in sixth on debut. Keep an eye on him second-up.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) SPANISH WORLD improved from her first run into her second run. She will love the step-up in trip. From a neat draw, she has a good winning chance.

(6) ODDS AND EVENS stayed on well for second last time. If she has improved, she will run a big race.

(3) PINK BLOSSOM ran a much better race behind Peace Garland last time. She has a good place chance from a nice draw.

(5) NTIBINDI was only beaten just over three lengths by Before Sunrise last time. The form of that race has worked out well, so watch her closely in this small field.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(8) LIEFLING has run two decent races in succession. She will love the step-up to 1,800m. If she gets some luck in the running, she will be hard to beat.

(1) UP IN FLAMES did not have much luck in the running last time, ignore that run. The blinkers stay on and she has a good draw. She will be competitive.

(3) FREQUENT TRAVELLER never runs a bad race. He needs a particular ride and Fourie has been booked to ride this gelding. He will run a big race.

(10) SPARKLING SKY has a place chance on her best form.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(6) THE BIG BANG stayed on well for second last time. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be flying at them late. On his best form, he has a big winning chance.

(5) PROTECTOR OF PEACE ran a fair race last time. He will be given every chance from a decent draw, include him in all bets.

(4) ROYAL CLINTON was a touch disappointing in the same race as Protector Of Peace last time. If he bounces back to his best form, he could be competitive.

(10) RACHETTU will need lots of luck in the running from a bad draw. He will be doing some good work late, watch him closely.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) GOLD INDEX won well last time. The drop in trip should be no problem for this gelding, he has a big winning chance again.

(4) SUPERHERO was given a great ride by jockey Aldo Domeyer last time. He will be right there in the finish on his current form.

(1) DEVIL A SAINT has run two excellent races in succession. He has a big winning chance from a neat draw, include him in all bets.

(3) RED DAWN could be the value horse in this tricky race.

Race 7 (1,250m)

(6) ONE MAGIC won very well on debut. The form of that race has worked out well, so has a big winning chance again.

(3) PRINCE OF TIBET is in good form. He will be given every chance from a neat draw, include him in all bets.

(4) AVIGNON finished second last time. He will try and lead from start to finish, watch him closely.

(7) OZARK could sneak into the places with some luck in the running from a wide draw.

Race 8 (1,250m)

(4) THE US OF A needed his last run. He moved up well to finish third behind Un Bel Di in the Winter Sprint last time. He has a big winning chance from a good draw.

(5) GOLD GIBOSKI quickened up smartly to win last time. With no weight on his back, he will be right there in the finish again.

(2) KING REGENT flew home to finish second in the same race as The Us Of A last time. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be flying at them late. Watch him closely from a good draw.

(3) BEWARE has been rested and gelded. If he does not need the run badly, he could be competitive.