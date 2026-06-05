The Real Prince to step up to the plate

Race 1 (1,400m)

(2) PRESSURE POINT has been a beaten favourite at his last two. He stays the trip, gets first time blinkers and should handle the Poly.

(1) SO INDI disappointed second time out after a promising debut. She takes on males but has the best draw and only 51.5kg to shoulder.

(7) OWNER OF CREATION is a struggling maiden but has been runner-up at his last two over course and distance and could finally break the ice.

The well-bred (10) REDOUBT EXPRESS makes his debut and is one to watch in the market.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) SPIRIT OF SHIMLA was a good second behind smart stable companion Educator last time although in receipt of 5.5kg. She is up against weaker here and has gone well on the Poly.

Visiting (6) PARIS FUN has consistent Highveld form over the trip. If she takes to the Poly she will be a big runner.

(4) SAINT BRIGID has gone close over course and distance in the past and is holding form. She can go one better.

(5) PROM QUEEN has consistent form on the Poly but does look held by Spirit Of Shimla on their last meeting.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) FATHER CHRISTMAS is a lightly raced four-year-old but comes with solid Highveld form. He was a comfortable winner last time and if taking to the Poly, should put in a big effort.

(6) TRIPPI’S SILK won well first-up on the Poly and got a five-point jump in the handicap. But he had a big weight and can follow up.

(3) PRITTI UNITED shed his maiden at short odds. He has shown some decent Cape form and the step-up in trip could see him progress even further.

(4) RUN FOREST RUN is seldom too far back and should put in another honest effort.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) BLAST FROMTHE PAST is lightly raced and was in need of his last start after a lengthy break. He should strip a lot fitter this time around and this trip should suit.

(1) ROYAL SWORD is lightly raced and goes well over course and distance. He has the best of the draws.

(7) NUMZAAN is a hard-knocking handicapper and came good on the Poly last time out. This trip will suit and he gets 1.5kg relief from the saddle.

(8) HAT’S MAMBO steps up in trip and on the Poly for the first time. One to watch in the betting.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(8) ROYAL TIARA made the expected improvement when winning second time out. She should appreciate the step-up in trip.

(4) ALICE B TOKLAS has shown up well in all three Highveld starts and looks to be the pick of the Sean Tarry pair although (7) PERFECT SKY also made the required improvement win winning second time out.

(1) FERRARI FLAIR was possibly outclassed last run but had put in two smart efforts prior to that and from a good draw can go close in spite of still being a maiden.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) KAZENOYONI was not disgraced behind rising star Vibe Check but is likely to come from off the pace instead of pacing it with the leaders. He looks useful.

(9) WORLD SERIES has shown up well in strong company since shedding his maiden. He will enjoy the extra.

(7) GREEN ENERGY shows plenty of potential and was still very green when winning last time which is a concern. He is a smart looker and should go close.

(6) BACHATA won well on debut at Kenilworth and is one to watch in the market.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(5) THE REAL PRINCE was doing his best work late behind Questioning in the Drill Hall Stakes. The Durban July winner will prefer the extra furlong and looks to be coming on the right way.

(11) TIN PAN ALLEY has a tricky draw to negotiate but was only caught late by Star Major last run in the WSB Guineas. He was an impressive winner beating (7) SEE IT AGAIN in a Grade 1 on the Highveld and although he will prefer further he is always competitive on this course.

(9) EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN just needed his last run behind stable companion Okavango last time. He will have come on lengths from that run.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(7) QUICKSTEPGAL was touched off by star filly Wish List last time. This is her third start after a spell and should run another forward race.

(8) MOCHA BLEND will prefer further but she is a class act having won the Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup. She has a big weight but this will be an ideal warmup for the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

(2) ONE FINE WINTER steps up in trip but was running on well behind two champions in Asiya Phambili and Double Grand Slam last time. She should be suited to the step-up in trip.

(13) MON PETIT CHERIE has it all to do from her wide gate and returning from a break but she is smart.

(3) RACHEL WALL has been close-up in two Highveld features and has only once been out of the money. Include in all exotics.

Race 9 (1,800m)

Craig Zackey has forgone the ride on Field Marshal to partner (1) I SALUTE YOU. That may prove significant but (6) FIELD MARSHAL gets the services of Richard Fourie and the gelding is seldom out of the money.

(10) REGULATION is another consistent performer and was a close-up second in the WSB 1,900 last time. He has a handy galloping weight and should feature.

(4) JP’S PALACE will need to up his game to make the July field but he is consistent and with only 52kg to shoulder he could surprise.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(5) ARVERNI PRINCESS is quick and has won her last two over the distance. The switch to Poly can see her go in again.

(6) LONELY AS A CLOUD has smart Highveld form over the trip. He has a useful 2.5kg claimer aboard and must have a strong chance.

(3) SCARLET STARLET has been rested but won on debut. She does not meet a strong field and if improving she should be involved.

(4) PHUTULICIOUS has a big weight and may prefer it a touch further but seldom runs a bad race.