The Real Prince peaking for Champions Cup

Race 1 (1,600m)

(13) ZEITZ has a tough draw to negotiate but was strongly fancied to win the Durban July. It was his first try at the trip, which proved to be too far. He should do better.

(8) ISIVIVANE is back over what may prove to be a more suitable trip after a smart effort in the Durban July.

(3) FIELD MARSHAL was a touch disappointing at his last run. He drops in trip and has run well against the best.

(1) TALK TO THE MASTER has his first run for a new stable. He was a game winner over course and distance last time and has the best of the draw.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) PALACE OF ARVERNIA has won two of her three starts and won well over a furlong further last time. She looks smart and should be in the shake-up.

(11) OCEAN MISTRESS finished just ahead of Palace Of Arvernia in the Grade 1 Alan Robertson but the tables were turned next time out. She also has the widest draw to contend with.

(7) MENAGERIE made steady improvement leading to her maiden win. She shows plenty of promise and should feature.

(4) PERFECT SKY was a narrow winner last run and does look held by Palace Of Arvernia on collateral form. However, horses from this stable can never be ignored on big days.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) BENNY AND PAUL extended to shed his maiden in fine style. Before that, he played second fiddle to the very highly rated Coast Of The Sun and that form could be good enough to see him home.

Stable companion (5) ST HARRY is well thought of by the stable and will have needed his first run back from a break. He won his maiden in very good fashion.

(11) GIMME SOME LUCK is unbeaten in three but will need some luck from a wide gate.

On jockey bookings, (13) WORLD SERIES would appear to be the best of Sean Tarry’s runners but will need some luck from his wide gate.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) ALICE B TOKLAS found one better in Palace Of Arvernia when well supported in the market at her last start. The latter has gone back to a sprint while Sean Tarry’s filly steps up to a mile. From a good draw she will be hard to beat.

(4) ROYAL TIARA has finished behind Alice B Toklas in both of her last outings but came in for a mountain of support at her last start and can do better here.

(6) MARCHLAND has been untested in her three Eastern Cape runs, winning comfortably. She takes on stronger here but could well prove up to the challenge.

(7) WITHIN REACH will enjoy the step-up in trip. From a handy draw she will be competitive.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(9) GREEN ENERGY does not have the best of draw but was closing fast on hot favourite (14) VIBE CHECK when last they met. The extra furlong could find Vibe Check out but he could well sew up the Equus Two-Year-Old Championship.

(5) MOANA has won her last two over the trip in facile fashion.

(8) KAZENOYONI has been specifically aimed at this race. He had a tough draw last time and although the form does not stack up on paper, he can surprise.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(11) QUESTIONING has a wide draw but has been in exceptional form of late from a sprint to a mile. He should win again.

(4) BUFFALO STORM CODY is the country’s highest-rated runner but went down narrowly in the Post Merchants over course and distance. He does appear to be at his best over a furlong shorter.

The mare (7) ASIYE PHAMBILI is exceptional having won her last two, including the Grade 1 SA Fillies Sprint, beating Double Grand Slam.

(2) TENANGO has come back to his best at recent starts. He is better off in the weights with both Jet Force and Taxi To The Moon and has the better draw.

Race 7, (3,200m)

Defending champion (6) KING PELLES has hardly put a foot wrong in the build-up. He stayed on in the Durban July and over this trip, he can follow up on 2025.

(2) CONTINENTALEXPRESS is at the bottom of the handicap and under sufferance. However, he stays well and comes from a shrewd stable. He can upset carrying bottom weight.



(11) MASTER REDOUTE, who won this race in 2024, has come to hand at just the right time and was a game second in the Gold Vase.

(12) SHOOT THE RAPIDS and (3) ENFLAME are seasoned stayers and cannot be left out of anything.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(1) THE REAL PRINCE has had a solid preparation into the Champions Cup and will strip at his peak.

(3) SEE IT AGAIN was a touch disappointing in his last start back on a course where he has not been comfortable. His form before that was out of the top draw.

The 2025 winner (2) GLADATORIAN has had a searching winter campaign but has never been disgraced. He could follow up.

(4) EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN has been relatively off the boil this season, but this will have been his ultimate target for the season and could prove to be the best of Justin Snaith’s quartet with (6) Legal Counsel the likely pacemaker given his Durban July role.

Race 9 (2,000m)

(1) MINOGUE did not get the best of passages in the Durban July from her wide draw. Before that, she ran second-placed July runner Wish List to a head over course and distance. Strong contender.

(12) MOCHA BLEND also had a tough draw in the July and was not too far back. She carries top weight from another wide gate but should be competitive in this line-up.

(5) ANOTHERDANCEFORME has started at cramped odds in all 12 of her starts and has only been beaten once and that was in her first foray out of the Eastern Cape. She is obviously exceptional and will likely start favourite again but the opposition is a little stronger this time around.

(8) EDUCATOR has been improving with every outing. This will be her toughest test to date, which she could well pass.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(10) HIERARCHY has a tough draw as she takes on males but ran a cracker behind stable companion Asiye Phambili in the Grade 1 SA Fillies Sprint at WFA. She has a big weight but with some luck in running, she may be the one to beat.

(3) CHAPBOOK was narrowly beaten by the smart Taxi To The Moon last run although getting lumps of weight. He meets weaker in what is an open affair.

(1) AFRICAN PRIDE has won over course and distance and has the best of the draw, but there should not be much between him and Chapbook given their last meeting.

(11) CIRCUMBENDIBUS has hardly been out of the money since arriving in KZN and will be a factor again.