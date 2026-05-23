The One to Clean up Busan Mayor’s Cup

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– It will be a battle of South Korea’s best when emphatic Grand Prix Stakes and Herald Business winner Clean One returns to take on the likes of Speed Young, Global Hit and Success Baekpa in the 700 million won (S$590,000) Grade 2 Busan Mayor’s Cup (1,800m), the final leg of the Stayer Series, in Busan on May 24.

Clean One skipped the Grade 3 YTN Cup (2,000m) for workload management reasons, with his season being geared around the defence of the Grade 1 Grand Prix (2,300m) in November – and hopefully a tilt at the international Grade 2 Korea Cup (1,800m) on Sept 6.

The highest rated horse in South Korea has been back at work since the very end of March and is set to be a short-priced favourite for trainer Moon Hyeon-cheol with top Busan jockey Seo Seung-un up.

Speed Young is the reigning Horse of the Year, who scored his maiden Group 1 win last October in the President’s Cup (2,000m).

Like the versatile performer he is, he dropped back to a 1,200m to win the Listed Segye Ilbo in February, before registering a fourth and third in the first two legs of the Stayer Series. Outrageously consistent, he will be in the mix again.

It would be fair to say that the old, pre-injury, Global Hit would have probably cruised away from the field in the YTN Cup.

That he managed to get within a length of Success Baekpa suggests that he is far from done. Whether he has a win left in him at this level is another question, though.

Success Baekpa took the honours in the YTN Cup for only his eighth career win, but five of those have been at Group race level. While he can mix his form, when he is good, he is undoubtedly very good.

Gangpungma has also been placed in elite company, although he may have let slip his best chance of a win. Wonpyeong Storm and Munhak Boy, despite the latter having a Group victory, are also not totally convincing.

Tuhonui Banseok, a two-time winner in 2023 and 2024, will end his racing career with a final run in the race.

The Busan Mayor’s Cup will be run earlier than most Group races, going to post at 12.35pm (Singapore time) as Race 7 on the Singapore Pools’ Korea card.

Korea Racing Authority