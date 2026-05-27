The Bachelorette to leave rivals heartbroken

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) THE BACHELORETTE could emerge victorious. She finished a fast-finishing second on debut over 1,000m. She is open to any amount of improvement with that experience under the belt and the extra 200m likely to suit.

(1) VOLCANIC HEAT and (3) NO DRAMA concede weight to the selection but have feature-race form, so they are expected to pose a threat.

(5) ARROGANCE is a well-bred newcomer to note on debut, especially if the market speaks in her favour. Watch the betting.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(12) ONWARD finished a game-in-defeat second over this trip last time, so she could go one better.

(1) LOLLY WILLOWES concedes 4kg to that rival. But she has the form and experience to expose any chinks in the selection’s armour.

The well-bred newcomer (9) BE ALL YOU CAN BE is worth a market check and also warrants respect before any betting clues.

(2) ANAHITA fits a similar profile but returns from a rest.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) WINDING POWER was outrun late by the winner over 1,700m last time with this headgear fitted, and a repeat of that effort over this shorter trip with 2.5kg off his back could suffice. He is closely matched with (5) NEBRASKA on earlier form, but better off at the weights.

(8) DOCTOR STRANGELOVE was backed on debut. He should pose a bigger threat.

(13) ONE STATE has shown enough to make his presence felt.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(1) WAR REPORTER confirmed the promise of his encouraging comeback by running out an authoritative winner of a similar contest last time. With further progress likely in his peak outing, the resultant six-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from following up.

(8) REDLIGHTGREENLIGHT will pose more of a threat on 3kg better terms but is drawn wide.

(2) MOUNT DARWIN and (7) REPETITION are competitive off their current marks and could get into the picture.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(6) ANGEL’S OASIS returned from a break to win going away over 1,000m at this level in April. She should remain competitive under a four-point penalty with improved fitness on her side.

Topweight (1) MYSTICAL MISS, while probably most effective over a shorter trip, could fight out the finish after dropping in class off a career-low mark.

(3) MAVERICK QUEEN and (4) QUIET WINTER also warrant respect off slightly reduced ratings.

Race 6 (1,200m)

The speedy (3) RABBLE ROUSER lost little in defeat when collared late over 1,400m last time after a winning sprint debut. She will improve with experience and this shorter trip should play to her strengths.

(1) FAIR PROPOSAL, (2) OPERA FAN and last-start winner (4) SIGRID SWING have the form and experience at this level to trouble the selection.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) KOMATI RIVER led her rivals on a merry dance in a stronger contest over the track and trip last time. The Tony Peter-trained 4YO will be hard to beat at this level, if repeating that performance under an eight-point penalty.

Younger 3YO rivals (3) CAPTAIN SELVIE, (9) SEASON’S GREETINGS and (10) RUSSIAN NOBILITY are useful sprinters with solid form and scope to improve. They have the means to play leading roles while in receipt of weight from the selection.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) AFRICAN PRINCE deserves to get his head in front after several near-misses, including three consecutive seconds recently over 1,160m. The drop in class, coupled with his rider’s 2.5kg claim, could bring about a return to winning ways.

However, last-start winner (2) ROMILLY is competitive off his current mark, as is class-dropper (5) ANTONIO GAUDI, who will make his presence felt.

(13) ONE TIGER must be respected.