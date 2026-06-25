Tatts the way for Gerringong

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dane Ripper Stakes best guide to G1 finale of Australian season, even for its runner-up

The father-and-son training partnership of Chris (the rider) and Corey Munce have a strong chance of ending with a flourish in Australia's last Group 1 race of the 2025-26 racing season, the Tattersall's Tiara (1,400m) at Eagle Farm on June 27, with Gerringong.

– A full field of 16 mares and one filly – Within The Law – are set to line up in the A$700,000 (S$627,000) Group 1 Tattersall’s Tiara over 1,400m and for many it is their best chance of securing an elusive win at the elite level.

The news broke early in the week that pre-post favourite She’s Got Pizzazz would not be running in Australia’s last Group 1 event of the season.

It is fair to say Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman’s five-time winner by Zoustar would have jumped a warm favourite given the four-year-old mare’s strong win in the Group 2 Dane Ripper Stakes (1,300m) at Eagle Farm on June 13, often used as the key lead-up.

Records show that from 89 horses who have gone from the Dane Ripper to the Tatts Tiara since 2010, seven have won.

While the winner is not there, the performance of runner-up Gerringong also reads well.

Having her first start for father-and-son trainers Chris and Corey Munce, after winning two races at Canterbury for Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott in 2024, the Blue Point mare got home strongly in a genuinely run race.

At 110, she was at her equal second-highest rating, having hit a mark of 114 when second to Stefi Magnetica in the Group 2 The Invitation (1,400m) at Randwick in 2025.

She beat home Manaal, who has been a model of consistency since her Group 1 Sires Produce (1,400m) win as a two-year-old for former Kranji trainer Michael Freedman, running a rating from 103 to 112 every time she has stepped out.

With some of the extra weights the six-time winner has had to carry, including giving Gerringong 4kg and beating her in the Group 2 Golden Pendant (1,400m) at Rosehill last September, she should run well again.

That said, there probably is not a whole lot more the Tassort four-year-old can offer and this could come down to the best run in the race, given how these mares have shown how little there is between them in the past.

The other key lead-up is the Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap (1,400m), which has provided 36 horses to the Tatts Tiara in that time and delivered six winners – a much higher strike rate, but the market is clued in, expecting much the same.

Splash Back was clearly the pick of the two through there, running on well from a mile back after drawing awkwardly, battling away nearer the inside for sixth.

If trainer Grahame Begg’s Group 2 Victory Stakes (1,200m) winner can land a bit closer from a good draw this time (six), she should be thrust firmly into the mix.

The one with completely different form is Tuileries, who is six weeks between runs since winning the Group 3 Dark Jewel (1,400m) at Scone on May 16.

The market has gravitated to the Peter Snowden-trained So You Think mare to some degree given her upside but this is another test.

The Dane Ripper would have been the right formline through She’s Got Pizzazz but Gerringong was only first-up then and hit the line very well.

The pieces are there to say she can improve again and Nash Rawiller goes on now in a race with seemingly not a lot of pressure. RACING AND SPORTS