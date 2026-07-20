Tarry’s pair can have their say on Gold Cup day

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– As the final South African feature race meeting of the season, the World Pool Gold Cup Day at Greyville on July 26 brings together an exceptional card of racing from start to finish.

Racing fans from around the world can look forward to the 10-card meeting, which features three Grade 1, four Grade 2, one Grade 3 and two Listed events.

Among them, four Graded races are open only to two-year-olds. They include the Grade 1 Champion Stakes (1,600m), Grade 2 Douglas Whyte Stakes (1,600m), Grade 2 Race Coast Debutante (1,200m) and Grade 2 Bet With Tote Stakes (1,200m).

Juveniles often mature at different rates and results can surprise many, which makes two-year-old contests thrilling and wide open.

In the richest race on that day, the 1.75 million rand (S$136,000) Champion Stakes, trainer Sean Tarry saddles Prayersandpromises and Secretary Bird, and he could be in the winner’s box.

A son of Gimmethegreenlight, Prayersandpromises ran on for an eye-catching fifth behind Vibe Check from a wide draw in the Grade 2 Golden Horseshoe (1,400m) on July 4.

He should enjoy the step-up in trip to a mile and has a chance from a better draw of seven. Craig Zackey will take the reins on him again.

Trained by Robyn Klaasen, Moana does not appeal as much appearance-wise, but her form is noteworthy.

The daughter of New Predator beat Within Reach in her second start over 1,400m, albeit when receiving 3kg, and she has followed up with two wide-margin victories over 1,600m.

She has a good draw of five, with regular rider Calvin Habib aboard, and her 2.5kg gender claim will help.

Vibe Check is another one who comes into this feature following a three-in-a-row.

The Vaughan Marshall-trained colt is an imposing and classy sort.

He likes to set the pace but has drawn wide in 14, which is a concern. On pedigree, Vibe Check has a slight stamina doubt despite two easy wins over 1,400m at Scottsville.

Those back-to-back wins preceded his narrow victory in the Golden Horseshoe last time.

However, he is by Querari and out of the mare Victoria Lavelle, whose four wins were from 1,000m to 1,200m.

Vibe Check is likely to lead, and jockey Sean Veale has to ensure he goes all the way.

Other than the aforementioned trio, Secretary Bird, Green Energy, Bachata, Better Never Ends and Viking Leader have all caught the eye before, so this is going to be a competitive showpiece.

Previously known as the Thekwini Stakes, the two-year-old filly feature was renamed the Douglas Whyte Stakes to honour the legendary South African jockey, who was crowned 13-time champion jockey in Hong Kong and is now based at the former British colony as a trainer.

This looks to be a race in which fans can go narrow in the field of 11.

On top of the list would be the Tarry-trained Master Of My Fate filly Alice B Toklas.

She was desperately unlucky in her last start in the Grade 2 Golden Slipper (1,400m) on July 4.

After being settled near the back, she was slicing through the field like a hot knife through butter while still on the bit. Unfortunately, she was badly squeezed out after that.

However, she impressed when she picked herself up and rallied again, passing a few horses late to finish second behind Palace Of Arvernia.

Her dam Alice Springs had three wins over this trip. Furthermore, Alice B Toklas is a half-sister to the One World filly World Of Alice, who finished a short-head second in the Grade 2 SA Oaks (2,450m) among other good performances.

On pedigree, Alice B Toklas should relish the step-up in trip and her running style also helps.

She has a plum draw of three with champion jockey Richard Fourie staying aboard, so she has a huge chance.

However, Marchland and Within Reach are two others who need to be taken seriously.

In the unbeaten Marchland’s case, it must be remembered that an East Cape raider, Golden Palm, won this race in 2025.

The Kelly Mitchley-trained filly is by the up-and-coming sire Malmoos, and she has won her three starts at Fairview from 1,200m to 1,400m with consummate ease and looks to be full of class.

The form of her last win in the Listed Lady’s Slippers Stakes (1,400m) on the Poly has worked out very well. She has a fair draw of six and her regular rider Muzi Yeni is aboard.

Within Reach is Alice B Toklas’ stablemate, who impressed last time when surging through to win fluently over 1,400m on July 5.

She is also by Malmoos and, considering her dam Jetorio’s two wins were over 1,600m and 1,800m respectively, she will relish the step-up in trip.

Within Reach has a tricky draw of seven, but it will help to have Keagan de Melo up. She could be a threat. GOLD CIRCLE

Additional reporting by Sharon Zhang