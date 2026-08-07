Taking a chance on Tiffany

Sir Mark Prescott’s game mare has what it takes to fight her way to a 1st German Group 1 win

Tiffany (Luke Morris) winning the Group 2 T. Von Zastrow Stakes (2,400m) at Baden-Baden on Aug 31, 2024. The Sir Mark Prescott-trained mare will bid for a second German feature success in the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin (2,400m) at Hoppegarten on Aug 9.

1 Almeric

Relatively lightly raced four-year-old from the bang-in-form Andrew Balding yard. Has scored twice at Listed level and placed three times (in as many runs) in 2026, with thirds to Ombudsman and Rebel’s Romance (winner of this last year) in a Group 3 and a Group 2 respectively being terrific performances.

2 Dubai Future

A 10-time winner from 40 starts over trips ranging from 2,000-3,245m. Won a Group 3 over 3,245m in the UK in 2026 but was no match for the big guns in the Group 1 Ascot Gold Cup (4,000m) mid-June. Has not run over this distance since December 2023 but battle-hardened and race-fit, so can make his presence felt.

3 Global Health

Supplemented and made racing headlines when winning at Group 2 level in Hamburg after being bought out of a French Claimer. Bang there on ratings but Hamburg runner-up Santagada could not boost the form in a Munich Group 1 lately. Needs to improve.

4 Hochkonig

The 2025 Group 1 German Derby winner who did not race again that year. Slightly below par in three runs in 2026 but comes into this with every chance under a jockey who knows him well now.

5 Tornado Alert

Already a Group 1 winner in this country when landing the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis over 2,000m in July 2025. Not seen since, so fitness has to be a concern even if he is a classy individual who may well be still improving.

6 Innora

A four-year-old filly who has won only at Listed level, so major step-up in grade. Connections no doubt eyeing valuable “black type” placing but needs a few to underperform to score here.

7 Tiffany

A highly talented six-year-old mare who has raced only 17 times in total, winning seven of them. Has finished second in her last five starts including three times at Group 1 level. Connections are desperate for a Group 1 win to boost her broodmare prospects, and she is in with a shout, though at her very best with a bit of cut.

8 Abachi

Finished eighth in the German Derby and has just one win to his name. Hard to see him featuring in this.

9 Bright Light

A three-year-old who has raced four times, winning a maiden. Fourth in the Italian Derby and fifth over course and distance in a Group 3. Has a sniff on ratings.

10 Dardanos

The shock winner of the German Derby in early July, the longest-priced winner in that race’s history. Stayed on strongly that day and it looks like it was no flash in the pan. It will, however, be fascinating to see how he fares in this other German major. Warrants plenty of respect if the German Derby has not left a mark.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club