Take another chance with Future Gamble

Race 1 (1,600m)

(8) SNOWBLADE made an encouraging 1,000m debut and is open to any amount of improvement with the step-up in trip to 1,600m.

(3) EXPERT WITNESS and (5) KNIGHT HEIST also made pleasing sprint introductions and should, on pedigree, be better suited to this extended trip.

Newcomer (7) RAFE’S ORACLE is bred to be useful so warrants consideration. Watch the betting.

Race 2 (1,600m)

It could pay to side with well-bred (3) FEAST OF BERRIES whose 1,160m debut was encouraging. Her pedigree also suggests that this distance will be more to her liking.

Well-related (5) FREESTYLE DANCE finished more than four lengths ahead of (4) FOREST ACT on debut and, while the latter should improve with the benefit of that experience, Freestyle Dance should have the measure of that rival as well as re-opposing (2) EMPRESS OF PEACE over this extended distance.

Race 3 (2,000m)

Both (5) DOCTOR STRANGELOVE and (6) EVENING NEWS fall into that category and have shown enough over shorter distances to suggest that they can fight out the finish if making the expected improvement over this extended trip.

(3) HEROIC ACT and (8) COMIC ARTIST both have the form and experience to acquit themselves competitively but are vulnerable to less-exposed rivals.

Race 4 (2,000m)

Progressive (5) FUTURE GAMBLE has thrived on the Highveld. She recently reeled off a hat-trick of 2,000m victories, each win more impressive than the last, and the eight-point penalty for her latest wide-margin beating of male opposition may not be enough to prevent her from following up.

Consistent last-start scorer (6) INTO DANCING remains competitive off a career-high mark and will keep the selection honest.

Hard-knockers (4) AVOONTOAST and (7) MOUNT ETNA are proven at this level and likely to make their presence felt too.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(5) ROSY LEMON and (6) APOSTROPHE are closely matched on a 1,800m meeting formline last month. Not much between them on revised terms.

(4) FALCONFLY should also enjoy stretching out to 2,000m after a pleasing 1,600m comeback, while recent scorer (9) INSTANT ATTRACTION is distance-suited and likely to remain competitive under a resultant penalty.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) JUST THE TWO OF US was a good third against males at a higher level last time and a repeat of that performance could suffice in same-sex company.

(1) ANCHORAGE, (2) BRIGHT AND BRAZEN and (6) VERSACE ONTHETRACK are closely matched on the form of recent meetings.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(3) JAZZ PIANIST has dropped to a career-low mark in her peak outing. A repeat of her last-start third at a higher level should be good enough in this grade.

(2) BLINDFIRE should have more to offer back in same-sex company off reduced ratings, while (6) POWER OF PEARLS is another to consider on her handicap debut under a 1.5kg claimer.

(1) TEMPRANILLO returns from a rest but is unbeaten over this track and trip.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(2) RINGA RINGA ROSES is course-and-distance suited and has remained competitive off her current mark at a higher level.

(7) TRAIL RUNNER and (3) VAMANOS are better than their recent 1,200m efforts suggest and a return to this trip should suit both fillies.

(4) PRINCESS ILARIA will be involved if building on improved recent performances.

Race 9 (1,450m)

(2) TRACKSUIT DAVE was beaten by a well-handicapped older rival at this level last time. On that run, he will go close to winning.

(3) ELUSIVE RED and (5) LONGSWORD are closely matched on recent form. Both made eye-catching late headway in a stronger 1,400m contest last time and will be competitive if reproducing those efforts.

Hard-knocker (6) MICHAEL FARADAY can never be ignored at this level either.