Sweetheart finds joy in Ipoh

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Banker’ssweetheart (Joe Kamaruddin) coming back to scale after her win in the Mitavite Asia Cup (1,100m) in Ipoh on June 13.

– After four runs against some smart gallopers at Sungai Besi, Banker’ssweetheart made her first trip up north to Ipoh count by promptly returning home with the RM35,000 (S$11,000) Mitavite Asia Cup (1,100m) trophy on June 13.

The Safeguard mare ran fourth to Banker’s First (in Class 3) and again fourth to Yes Man (Metro A) in her last two outings on home soil.

Banker’ssweetheart’s first test in Ipoh was against Stop The Water and company in the Cosmo C sprint over 1,100m.

A winner of three races in Singapore, Stop The Water is renowned for his dazzling speed and won four races from the front for trainer Richard Lines at Sungai Besi.

Recently transferred to Kevin Coetzee, the Headwater five-year-old was having his first start for the South African conditioner in the Mitavite Asia Cup.

But Stop The Water threw away his chances at the start when he was slow to begin for Ruzaini Supien.

On the other hand, Banker’ssweetheart ($18) jumped brilliantly and set the pace for in-form jockey Joe Kamaruddin.

Stop The Water quickly made up ground after the slow start and at the top of the straight, he was in a line with Sousui (Syafifie Zailuddin) and Billy Elliot (Rueven Ravindra) just behind the pacemaker.

Banker’ssweetheart was taken wide for his run but held too much power as she cruised home by 2¼ lengths. Stop The Water finished second with Sousui in third place.

“I expected Stop The Water to lead but found myself in front instead,” said Kamaruddin.

“I noticed that the earlier winners won running down the middle of the track, so I took her (Banker’ssweetheart) out from the rails.

“She won well and was not affected by the track.”

Following a few days of rain, the track was rated “soft” for the first two races, before improving to “yielding” and finally “good”.

The New Zealand-trained Kamaruddin is on a roll. After notching his first treble on June 6 with Banker’s Queen, Banker’s Dream and Pacific Padrino, the Malaysian jockey added another aboard Banker’s Honor the next day at Sungai Besi and now has 12 winners for the season. TURFONLINE