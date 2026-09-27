Sun Goddess, Orthodox claim UK 2YO features

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Sun Goddess (Ryan Moore) putting paid to her rivals in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes (1,200m) at Newmarket on Sept 26.

NEWMARKET, Suffolk – Aidan O’Brien described Sun Goddess as a “freak” after she enhanced her already sparkling CV with a dominant display in the £275,000 (S$465,000) Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes (1,200m) at Newmarket on Sept 26.

In a mouthwatering clash featuring Group 1 Prix Morny winner (1,200m) Senorita Bonita and old Royal Ascot conqueror Libertango, Sun Goddess confirmed that she was the best juvenile filly in training with a dominant display in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Supporters would have had a brief moment of worry as Moore was the first to work on his mount. However, Sun Goddess ($6) soon began to find her stride.

After moving alongside the strong-travelling Senorita Bonita (Oisin Murphy) and Libertango (Billy Loughnane), the daughter of Sioux Nation powered away close home to record an impressive one-length success.

O’Brien’s filly last landed the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes (1,400m) – the fourth pin of her five successive victories – at The Curragh on Sept 13.

“She was coming back after winning over seven furlongs on soft ground and that was some change today,” said Ballydoyle’s master trainer.

“That was a massive test for her. We were bringing her back with total opposites – it was a tough ask today.

“I’m delighted for everyone – there are a lot of people involved and she’s an amazing filly. She’s an incredible filly, what can I say? She’s so natural, everything we’ve ever asked her to do, she’s done it.

“She was going to be very vulnerable today and her preparation was completely unorthodox.

“Ryan gave her a beautiful ride and (jockey) Rossa (Ryan) set beautiful fractions (on board stablemate Snowing).”

O’Brien’s star filly has not looked back since suffering defeat to Libertango in the Group 3 Albany Stakes (1,200m), claiming the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes (1,200m), Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (1,200m), Harry’s Half Million By Goffs (1,200m) and Moyglare Stud Stakes at her last four starts.

Sun Goddess now looks set to join the sizeable Ballydoyle team in America before returning next season for a crack at the Group 1 1000 Guineas (1,600m).

Paddy Power cut the winner to even-money for the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf (1,600m), with the same firm going 7-4 from 5-2 for the 1000 Guineas.

“She’s very special,” said O’Brien. “She got seven on soft ground last time, so she should get a mile very easily.

“She looks like a freak doesn’t she, to be doing what she is doing, and you have to remember she’s a two-year-old filly racing at the top level every day.

“It’s incredible and I can’t remember having one that classy, with that speed and distance range before, she looks really unusual.

“She’s unique and to have the mental capacity and physical (attributes) to match it. She’s come back there and she’s in no way stressed at all.

“She came off the bridle early which meant she would get into her tempo as we were worried she would travel and then come off the bridle and find everything happening too quickly. But once she came off it early, she was always going to be really hard to handle.

“She’s big and doesn’t look like a two-year-old, she’s more like a three-year-old and a massive, big specimen. Even if she didn’t change any from now until next year, she would still be considered a big three-year-old. It’s very unusual.”

Connections of Libertango were left delighted with the performance of the runner-up, who will now head all guns blazing to Keeneland for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf Sprint on Oct 30.

Said trainer George Boughey: “She’s run a huge race and bumped into an outstanding two-year-old filly who has taken all before her really.

“She ran as well as we hoped she would run and I think if we were able to race alongside Sun Goddess, it would have been an interesting battle as we were on one wing and they were on the other, but it was a huge performance and I have to be delighted.

“Billy thought she was brilliant and strong through the line, and we just got beat by the better filly on the day.

“There was a moment I thought she might be the winner, and she travelled supremely well into it and we thought she needed to be back in the field a bit but interestingly, Billy wasn’t fussed where she landed and we didn’t need to be taking back with her.

“It’s on to the Breeders’ Cup now and that is the plan. The sprint has been the plan for a long time and stamina is Sun Goddess’ forte, but speed is our forte.

“Billy was pretty sure she might stay further so we will keep all options open, but America is very much next on the agenda.”

Meanwhile in the very next featured 1,200m event for colts, it was Orthodox ($22) who edged home to claim Group 1 honours in the £275,000 Middle Park Stakes.

Trainer Clive Cox’s faith in the son of Havana Grey was vindicated and he could barely contain his excitement.

After Orthodox made it two wins from as many starts with a facile success in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes (1,000m) at Royal Ascot but failed to land a blow in the Prix Morny when upped to Group 1 company, he headed to Newmarket looking to get back on track.

Back on a quicker surface and stepped up to six furlongs, the two-year-old travelled eye-catchingly under Ryan before being set alight on the approach to the final 200m.

It was at that point that Orthodox began to hang right-handed into the path of Force Noir (David Egan).

However, once straightened up by Ryan, he battled on bravely up the hill to fend off the challengers by a neck.

“I’m loving the way he’s matured mentally as well as physically,” said Cox.

“He’s just a proper horse with a lot of talent. I think he was a bit shocked with the dip today – we hadn’t practiced that or anything and when you come here it’s an unknown territory.

“As soon as he hit the rising ground though, he was very good.”

Cox was quick to pay compliments to Ryan, who expertly nursed his mount out of the dip and delayed his challenge before fully asking for maximum effort.

“I thought Rossa was supremely good on him,” said Cox. “He kept him well-balanced in spite of not relishing the dip – it was the first time he’d galloped downhill.”

Orthodox was providing winning owner Jason Goddard with a second success in the race, with Supremacy striking in the same silks back in 2020.

“I’m thrilled for Jason and his family, who are here today,” said Cox, who also claimed the prize in 2012 with Reckless Abandon. “It’s the second time they’ve won it – they won it with Supremacy as well.

“The team at home have been brilliant as well. They are a huge part and without any of them, we couldn’t do it.”

Ryan was also suitably impressed with Orthodox.

“He wasn’t in love with the track, it was the first time he’s ever run downhill, but good horses always find a way to win,” he said.

“I haven’t sat on a two-year-old as fast as this horse – he’s galloping with top Group horses at home. We’ve always held him in high regard, fair play to everyone at Clive’s.”

Paddy Power cut the winner to 8-1 for the 2027 Group 1 Commonwealth Cup (1,200m), and while a trip to the Breeders’ Cup later in the year remains undecided, Cox is confident he can mix it with the very best over both 1,000m and 1,200m.

“I think he’s blessed with the ability that he can do either (five or six furlongs). I don’t think there is any doubt that he gets six,” said Cox.

“He had the gears to show an enormous turn of foot as well. He’s a very talented sprinter and just a joy to train.

“I would be hugely excited by this fellow. I know his family really well and his aunt (Heartache) won the (Group 2) Queen Mary Stakes (1,000m) for us.

“He could go to the Breeders’ Cup, and we’ll see how he comes back and discuss it with Jason. It is a possibility, but we have to enjoy today first and then discuss the future over the next few days.” RACING AND SPORTS