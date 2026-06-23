Stick with Romantic Gladiator

Race 1 (2,200m)

8 Perfect Pairing made up a stack of late ground against an on-pace race shape when fourth last start. It was a nice run and he has been knocking on the door in recent starts.

3 Rosewood Fleetfoot won under a smart ride from Karis Teetan last start, when a mid-race move paid off. He is drawn more awkwardly this time, but his form is consistent against this lot.

2 Hailtothevictors keeps Joao Moreira in the saddle after the pair finished second on the all-weather over 1,800m last start, with the step-up to 2,200m a fresh test.

6 Carryon Smiling can take a step forward in his second start for the Danny Shum stable, with champion jockey Zac Purton remaining in the saddle.

Race 2 (1,650m)

11 Oriental Surprise comes into a low draw for the first time in four starts. That is a major boost, as is the reunion with Purton. The fact remains he is a 26-start maiden, but this set-up gives him every chance to capitalise.

1 Matsu Victor has his second start in Class 5 and the switch to Happy Valley is a positive. From barrier 1, he maps for a sweet run and must be respected.

6 Zetta Force did not have the best of runs from barrier 11 last start and is better drawn here in barrier 4. His fast-finishing third three runs ago shows he is right in this with the right run.

10 Smiling Emperor has been catching the eye late in recent runs and has not been beaten far. Include in calculations.

Race 3 (1,650m)

1 Casa Rochester reunites with Hugh Bowman for the first time since he won on him seven starts ago. The drop back into Class 4 is key third-up after two eye-catching efforts from outside stalls at the bottom of Class 3.

5 Flying Fortune has had two starts at Happy Valley, placing third at his first look at the city track before drawing barrier 11 last time and sticking on well after early work. Barrier 2 helps.

11 Northern Beast maps for a sweet run from barrier 2, unlike last time on the all-weather from barrier 13. His second at this track and trip from barrier 3 two runs back is the better guide.

7 Lucky Together is well down in the ratings. He comes off four runs from outside stalls where he has endured poor trips.

Race 4 (1,650m)

5 Vivacious Win scored softly by five lengths last time and remains in Class 4, which helps his chance of defying a 10-point rise in the handicap. From barrier 2, it is hard not to see him getting every chance.

2 California Moxie drops back into Class 4 after finding it tough in Class 3. Reacquainting with Hugh Bowman is a positive, given he knows him well.

1 Exceed The Limit has been progressing with more racing and the first drop to Class 4 brought an improved second.

11 Gazeley has little form to speak of, but, since blinkers went on two starts ago, he has had wide draws and poor trips. This time could be different.

Race 5 (1,200m)

4 Gameplayer Elite has been thriving since returning to Douglas Whyte’s yard, winning twice and placing twice from five starts. He resumes, trialling just as well as ever. Key player from barrier 2.

2 Meowth has had a fine season with a win and five placings from 11 starts. Barrier 4 will help him make his own luck up on the pace.

9 Forza Leader flashed home late into fourth from barrier 10 last time, making it a consecutive fourth-place finish. Barrier 5 is a plus and he is on an upward trend.

12 Winning Now had a poor trip on pace in a fast-run race last start and was entitled to fade. He switches to a senior rider and a better run in transit looks likely.

Race 6 (1,200m)

1 Spirit Of Peace had no luck in the run from barrier 10 when fourth at his first run back in Class 4 since last July. He comes into barrier 3, which gives him the chance to bounce back a winner.

4 Georgian Sigma is a three-year-old who has been a model of consistency in five starts without winning, placing on four occasions. He should be right in the finish again.

3 Good Luck Happy has shown good ability in four starts without a win, including a couple of second-place finishes. He has trialled very well for his return.

5 Ryui Kokoroe has been the victim of wide draws recently and his run looks potentially better from barrier 7.

Race 7 (1,000m)

7 Pegas has not had much going right since winning his first race six starts ago. Conditions look better with barrier 1 and Jerry Chau on board. That can make a big difference to his chances.

12 Robot Lucky Star makes his debut for Mark Newnham without a trial to go on, but his race form puts him right in this. He remains an untapped four-year-old, having built a good record in limited starts.

4 Together We Value reunites with Purton, which is meaningful after three fast-finishing efforts under Bowman.

11 Blue Illusion appears to enter this in good form if his recent Conghua trial is any guide, having won his heat strongly.

Race 8 (1,200m)

8 Endurance Express ran a promising debut fourth to My Mars at Sha Tin. He worked hard early to find the lead and was still there until about the 100m mark. He has trialled very well since and maps for a good run from barrier 4.

3 Jumbo Treasure will lead and give a good sight. He also brings My Mars form from Sha Tin.

9 Ace Champion is knocking on the door. Even from a wider draw, he is hard to leave out.

11 Honest Witness had a poor trip last start when chasing a hat-trick of wins. He is better than that and can be given another chance.

Race 9 (1,650m)

5 Romantic Gladiator is starting to put it all together. He arrives off his maiden Hong Kong win, when he had the run of the race from barrier 1 and scored more easily than the margin suggests. He draws barrier 1 again and can win again.

2 Mighty Commander maps sweetly from barrier 2 and finds more suitable conditions, after a get-back run into sixth over 1,200m on the all-weather.

1 Fivefortwo chased the selection Romantic Gladiator two starts ago and backed that up with a third place. He is consistent, but as he gets back, he tends to give a head start.

8 Legend Winner dropped into Class 4 last start and immediately won. He loses Purton but has barrier 3, where his map looks kind and is a horse improving with more racing.