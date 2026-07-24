Step-up to mile will suit Marcus Aurelius to a tee

Race 1 (1,250m)

(8) MERRIMENT stayed on well for third behind She’s Chosen on debut. With natural improvement, she must have a big winning chance.

(3) EVANA finished four lengths behind Sing Forevermore on debut. Improvement expected. Watch her closely from a good draw.

(5) GIMME PERFECT stayed on well late behind World Of Secrets last time. She will love the step-up in trip.

(7) VERSE FOR SUZANNE could be anything. She gets the services of top jockey Richard Fourie, watch the market.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(7) SKITT SMILING and (8) RHYTHMIC QUEEN made encouraging introductions and would have benefited from that experience.

(3) HARTREE fits a similar profile and should have more to offer following a pleasing course-and-distance debut.

(5) KING SOLOMON and (6) ONE STATE could get involved if building on improved last starts.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(8) LANDMAN ran a great debut second to My Bonny Boy on June 27. With luck in running from a tricky draw, he will be hard to beat.

(4) SICILY is much better than his last run on June 16. If the race works out for him early, he will be right there in the finish.

(2) LE TISSIER has run two very good races in a row. Drops in trip and gets 2.5kg off his back and neat draw.

(5) AUTOCORRECT has been rested and gelded. He could sneak into the places at a decent price.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) LIGHTINTHEWOODS has shown some promise in each outing over a shorter trip. Will not need to improve much over this extended distance to open her account.

(5) TREX ON FIRE and (1) EMPRESS OF PEACE have the form and experience over this trip to trouble the selection.

Any market support for newcomer (6) TU GIUSTO will need to be taken seriously and (4) REGAL QUEEN has earning potential.

Race 5 (1,500m)

(3) ROYAL INFLUENCER just got touched off late by Superhero in a driving finish on June 23. He easily brings in the best form into this race, and will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(7) HAVOC ran a much better race last time. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,500m, watch him closely.

(4) MADRA RUA ran a fair race behind Swift Serenity on June 16. In hope that he stays this trip, he should be competitive from a good draw.

(5) THE BIG BANG only got going when the race was over on July 7. He has a good place chance on his best form, include him into all bets.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(6) BEST CANDIDATE has regained his best form after gelding. He stayed on to finish a close-up third in a stronger race over 1,800m. A similar performance over this extended trip should suffice in this grade.

(3) ROBERT BROWNING finished ahead of the selection last time and has experience over 2,000m but has less scope for progress.

Last-start winner (5) MOUNT DARWIN and consistent (2) KUDZU are proven hard-knockers at this level and should remain competitive.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(7) ECHO FOXTROT has run two lovely races in succession, the blinkers stay on. With some luck from a tricky draw, he will go close.

(8) UP IN FLAMES stayed on well for third behind Liefling on July 7. She will be running on strongly late.

(2) SPARKLING SKY was luckless on May 31. She is a big filly with a big action, and will love the step-up in trip to 2,000m.

(6) QUIET PLACE never runs a bad race. He could sneak into the places.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(2) GEOSTORM was beaten by (3) WINTER IN AUCKLAND over track and trip recently but could avenge that on 2.5kg better terms.

Class-dropper (1) STONEYWOOD gives weight to all but is a course-and-distance winner and has a 2.5kg-claiming apprentice.

Hat-trick seeking (7) KIA KAHA is unbeaten with cheekpieces fitted. Big say.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(7) MARCUS AURELIUS quickened up smartly to win a good race on May 16. He was given three points for that win. The step-up in trip to 1,600m will be no problem. Big winning chance again.

(3) BOURBON KING did not have much luck in running last time behind Waloyo Yamoni. If he is closer to the speed, he will be a factor from a good draw.

(6) CAPTAINS ALLIANCE is much better over this trip. Include him into all bets.

(8) MUTINY IN HEAVEN has been rested for 62 days. He won his maiden impressively on May 24. With some luck in running from a tricky draw, he will be competitive.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(2) PLUS FOUR overcame a tardy start when running out an authoritative winner over track and trip last time.

Runner-up (5) UMZINGELI WENYATHI is 1kg better off but unlikely to turn the tables on the former, whose resultant seven-point penalty should not halt his momentum.

(1) ESPINOZA has the means to make his presence felt.

(4) JUST THE TWO OF US has found her niche racing with cheekpieces fitted and remains competitive with the headgear retained.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(5) ONE MAGIC was heavily supported on July 7, but the race did not go according to plan. He is much better than that, he will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m.

(3) DEVIL A SAINT travelled like a winner in his last start behind Baton Rouge on July 7. Big winning chance on his current form.

(7) THOMAS JENKINS just needed his last run on June 27. Nice and consistent at this level. He will be much fitter going into this.

(2) NOON DAY GUN stayed on well for third behind Super Viking last time. He should be among the places again from a neat draw.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(1) PRECOCIOUS concedes weight to older male rivals but is open to improvement stretching out to this trip for the first time since relocating to the Highveld.

(3) LEAD THE CHARGE has benefited from the application of cheekpieces so warrants respect.

(2) SLINKY MAPIMPI had excuses for a disappointing last start and should play a leading role if bouncing back to earlier form.

Cheekpieces are refitted to (10) QUICKFREEZE. Keep safe.

Race 13 (1,250m)

(7) GIRL LIKE US was bumped out of the gates on June 27. She finished just under two lengths behind Raffish Trend. If she gets some luck in running from a tricky draw, she will go close to winning.

(9) STAR WORLD has been rested for 89 days. She absolutely loves this track and distance. Fourie knows this filly well. She will be right there in the finish.

(1) BLUE LAGOON won a good race on May 31. She was given three points for that win last time, she must have a good winning chance from a neat draw.

(8) MY ONLY WEAKNESS gets the blinkers fitted, and she drops in trip. She will be running on strongly late. Watch her closely at a decent price.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(3) CAPE SAFFRON finished behind (2) AMERICAN BEAUTY in a stronger race over 1,400m last time but is weighted to turn the tables on that rival.

(7) SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE and (6) FISH HAWK are lightly raced 3yo fillies with scope for improvement and the means to make their presence felt.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(1) WINDS OF GRACE was well backed last time and acquitted herself well in a stronger race over 1,450m. A repeat of that effort in this grade could suffice.

Stablemate (5) WINTER VOICE is a front runner and could be dangerous over this shorter trip under a 1.5kg claimer.

(2) ONCEINABLUEMOON and (6) MASTER’S ROSE had excuses last time and are capable of better. Both could have a say in the outcome if bouncing back to earlier form.

(3) FIERY FROLIC caught the eye when a fast finisher (not beaten far) over 1,160m last time. Worth a shot over this extended trip.