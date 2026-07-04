Step-up to 1,800m even better for Errol Flynn

Race 1 (1,160m)

(7) STAR MAGNOLIA and (1) WINIKA have the form and experience to be competitive and will likely fight out the finish with a repeat of their career-best last starts.

(8) WHAT NOW MY LOVE is open to improvement and could get into the picture.

Newcomer (4) BLUE STORM RUNNER is worth a market check and will not need to be special to make her presence felt on debut.

Race 2 (2,400m)

(1) ENFLAME made no impression last time in a KZN feature but will be a different proposition back on the Highveld. He is course-and-distance suited and the best-weighted runner in the race.

Stablemate (7) ETHICAL returns from a layoff but is a maturing stayer with scope to improve on her reappearance.

(2) BREEZE OVER gets the trip well and is weighted to be competitive but is out of sorts.

(5) DECEPTION PASS and (4) KUDZU are unexposed over this trip but have earning potential.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) SECRET FATE was outrun late when a game-in-defeat third over track and trip recently. She is 3kg better off with (1) QUEEN LEILA, so is weighted to turn the tables on her last-start conqueror who will likely remain competitive under top impost.

(4) WITHIN REACH was a fast-finishing second over this trip when last seen, conceding 3kg to the winner who has won both subsequent starts. She resumes from a break and should make her presence felt, with improvement expected on her reappearance.

Recent maiden winner (2) IMPRESSIVE and well-related likely improver (5) BELLFLOWER also have the means to get involved.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) SPIRIT OF GABZ has improved in two recent Highveld outings around the bend, the latest in a minor feature over course and distance. He should play a leading role with a repeat of that performance.

Maidens (5) EXPERT WITNESS, (8) RAFE’S ORACLE and (9) SNOWBLADE are closely matched on the form of their 1,600m meeting on the inside track in June. They should improve to be competitive in receipt of 3kg from the selection.

Race 5 (1,160m)

Hard race to assess but the value could lie with (10) WHATSDAMATTERWITHU on his reappearance after a break. Soundly beaten in his three starts, he bumped highly rated multiple winners on each occasion and is open to any amount of improvement after a subsequent gelding operation.

Two-year-old newcomers (7) POLE POSITION and (9) SPICY PLUM warrant respect on debut, as do (2) GLASTONBURY FIRE and (4) PARISIENNE QUEEN. Follow the betting market for clues.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) THE EQUATOR made an encouraging return to form last time, in his first start for this stable behind a Durban July contender in a course-and-distance Grade 3 event. He would have tightened up with the run and is weighted to fight out the finish.

(2) WILD INTENT is out of sorts and held on that form but has the means to pose a threat, as does distance-suited (3) KING’S EXPRESS, who gets 7.5kg from the selection.

(5) FIRE ’N FLAMES will appreciate stretching out to this trip, so cannot be ignored.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(3) ERROL FLYNN is unbeaten in two starts with blinkers fitted. He hit the line strongly when winning over 1,600m last time and is hard to beat over this extended trip, on the evidence of that run.

(2) COPPER EAGLE was a fast-finishing second in a course-and-distance Grade 3 last time (conceding weight to the 5YO winner who runs in the Durban July) and will play another leading role if reproducing a similar effort.

(1) CHRONICLE KING and (4) GOLDEN OPERATOR are untried over 1,800m but warrant respect too.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(1) TAXI TO THE MOON, prolific after gelding, put in another career-best effort to win a KZN Grade 2 last time. He carries a three-point penalty for that win but is weighted to remain competitive, even with 62kg on his back.

Hat-trick seeking 3YO (4) AFRICAN PRIDE is at the top of his game and open to further improvement in his peak outing.

Filly (2) ALMOND SEA is the joint best-weighted runner in the race, so has to be respected.

A big threat may come from (6) CHARMING CHEETAH and (9) SLINKY MAPIMPI, both useful sprinters who are not taken lightly either.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(3) MASTER CHRISTMAS bounced back to form last time in a stronger race over this distance, so a repeat of that performance off an unchanged mark could suffice.

Maturing (4) WARNING SOUND, consistent 3YO (6) KENSAL GREEN and versatile (7) CHESTNUT BOMBER are up in the ratings, after encouraging last starts but should remain competitive.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(3) WAR REPORTER has gone from strength to strength in 2026 after an eight-month absence, winning two of his three comeback appearances. As a lightly raced 4YO, he remains open to improvement and is probably better than rated, so it could pay to follow his progress.

(5) SKY PILOT hit the front 400m out on his handicap debut but was outrun late over 1,700m. This shorter trip may be more to his liking.

(2) TOP SHELF TEDDY has the form and experience at this level to be competitive.



(9) SUNSET WARRIOR and the returning (4) HARUN AL RASHID can also get a look in.