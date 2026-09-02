Steel Pier primed to go one better in Race 3

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) PERIODIC TABLE is more effective over a sprint distance and will appreciate returning to this shorter trip after a break.

(7) TREASURE STATE returns from a lengthy absence but showed enough in two starts to suggest she will be competitive.

(6) ELEGANT EDGE could improve with lightweight aluminium plates fitted for the first time.

(8) THE BACHELORETTE is engaged to run at an earlier meeting but has earning potential if taking her place.

Race 2 (1,000m)

It could pay to side with (2) DASH EIGHT whose form in her debut third has been boosted by three subsequent winners from that race.

(5) MIDNIGHT SPECIAL has the form and experience to fight out the finish. There has been a subsequent winner from each of her three starts.

Well-bred newcomer (10) CHARISMATIC WORLD is another to keep an eye on.

(3) AMADIOO finished an encouraging third on debut as a 2YO and can improve.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) STEEL PIER was second over the track and trip last time so he would not have to improve much to go one better.

(3) BERRY LANCER has both the form and experience to play a role in the outcome and is also likely to improve after a subsequent gelding operation.

Newcomers (9) KINGS PARK and

(11) MADRID are worth a market check on debut.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(9) GO FOR BROKE sets a clear standard and will take some beating. She confirmed the promise of her debut fourth over this trip by finishing a close-up second last time and a repeat of that performance should suffice.

(3) NORTHERN EUROPEAN has the means to pose a threat but the 3YO filly is engaged to run at an earlier meeting.

(2) KNOCKIN’ BOOTS and the well-bred (1) STARLITE SILK appeal most of the remainder.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(4) ART NOUVEAU won a similar contest over this distance on July 30 and a three-point penalty is unlikely to prevent another forward showing.

However, (3) AZALEAS FOR ALL is closely matched on that form and weighted to turn the tables on 1.5kg better terms.

(5) BOOM BOOM has a bit to find on that meeting but should pose more of a threat on these terms. Keep an eye on her.

Recent maiden winner (7) TWELFTH OF NEVER is on her handicap debut after August’s course-and-distance success.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(4) STEEL SPRING made marked improvement in first-time headgear to shed his maiden tag at long odds over 1,600m. This extended trip could unlock further improvement so it may pay to follow his progress, especially with the compression hood retained.

(3) HEROIC ACT and (10) HOPSCOTCH have the means to trouble the selection off their reduced ratings.

Class dropper (1) ITSNOWORNEVER is also capable of making his presence felt.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) GALLIC VICTOR made an eye-catching Highveld debut at this level for new connections and, with any improvement, should fight out the finish.

(6) SPECIAL ENVOY warrants the utmost respect after an impressive debut victory, especially with that experience to count on and this extended trip likely to suit.

(1) TOP FLOOR returns from absence but had shown enough to make presence felt if he is fit.

(5) PEACE TREATY can also get into the picture off current marks.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) SEA SHANTY is distance-suited and proven at this level so he should play a leading role.

(5) UNSOLVED RIDDLE has the means to acquit himself competitively, along with (8) SUNSET WARRIOR off a career-low mark.

(1) ONE TIGER has maintained his form and consistency at this level over sprint distances, but he could have more to offer over the extra at this stage of his career.