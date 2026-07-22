Steel Pier looks all set to go one better in Race 5

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) MASTER’S LADY has been costly to follow but deserves a reward for her consistency. She is unlikely to get a better opportunity to open her account.

(2) ELEGANT EDGE and 2YO (5) CALADRIUS have shown enough to trouble the selection.

Newcomer (9) SHIRAZ GLOW is worth a market check on debut.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(9) ASTROPHILE was well backed on debut and justified that support with a close-up second over the track and trip. She would have benefited from that experience and should go one better.

(1) ECHOES OF WAR and (3) TIGER’S CAPTAIN have the form and experience to be competitive, along with (2) WILLOW CHARM whose latest outing is best ignored.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(1) EPIDAURUS has found only one better in each of his last three starts and a repeat of any of those efforts should suffice. He finished ahead of (2) EVENING NEWS, (3) HEROIC ACT and (4) COMIC ARTIST over this trip in June and should have the measure of those rivals again.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(1) LOLLY WILLOWES made an eye-catching headway late when finishing fourth over 1,400m on this course last time, suggesting the step-up to this trip will be more to her liking.

(2) LIFE AND LETTERS and (3) GLOBAL ROYALTY have the means to make their presence felt, but they have more of a place chance than a winning one.

(5) BRIGHT COMET could be anything, stretching beyond a sprint trip for the first time.

Race 5 (1,500m)

(10) STEEL PIER has stronger form in open company and finished a game-in-defeat second over 1,600m last time. A similar performance will make him hard to beat.

(1) ROYALE JACKET is better than his last start over a sprint trip suggests. This distance will be more to his liking, so a more competitive effort can be expected.

(7) ECHO OF THE WILD and (8) MEGA AWESOME have scope for improvement and have shown enough to make their presence felt.

Race 6 (1,300m)

(1) MEGHAN’S DIAMOND made an encouraging Highveld introduction and would have tightened up with the benefit of that reappearance. She will be hard to beat with any improvement over this extended trip.

(2) BE ALL YOU CAN BE is a lightly raced filly but has shown enough to be competitive.

(3) GIMMESUMLUV and (4) MISS RIVER DANCER have the form and experience to make their presence felt too.

Race 7 (1,300m)

(5) GLASTONBURY FIRE and (6) A ROMAN TWIST made encouraging sprint debuts. They are bred to improve over this extended trip with that experience to count on.

(1) BEACH WALKER and (3) WISH YOU WERE HERE have shown enough to play leading roles.