Start with a bang with Ka Ying Rising

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The world’s best sprinter Ka Ying Rising is ready to recombine with regular partner Zac Purton for another prolific campaign as he faces the starter in the HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup (1,200m) at Hong Kong’s opening day of the new 2026-2027 season at Sha Tin on Sept 6.

Race 1 (1,200m)



4 Sunny Q ran second on debut in Class 5. Can go one better.

6 Verbier will take catching if he can beat wide draw. Watch.

7 So My Folks will get behind the speed from barrier 2.

8 Groovy Feeling can rebound.

Race 2 (1,000m)

9 Thunder Prince is unexposed at the track and trip. Go close.

2 Rapid Phantom is promising.

6 Mabubu must be saved for run.

1 Lightness Of Music has had issues, but looked well at trials.

Race 3 (1,200m) THE HKSAR CHIEF EXECUTIVE’S CUP (G3)

1 Ka Ying Rising, the world’s best sprinter, launches another campaign. Record-extending 21st consecutive win is a shoo-in.

3 Patch Of Stars won four of eight including the Sha Tin Vase.

5 Lucky With You was placed behind Little Paradise and Crimson Flash last season.

4 Tomodachi Kokoroe has also looked bright in his work and trial.

Race 4 (1,600m)

1 Amazing Duck returns without a trial. Earlier speed will help beat wide gate.

4 I Excelle ran close-up in his final two runs last season.

5 Fighting Machine resumes from barrier 1, a clear map upgrade.

3 Soaring Bronco has drawn wide, but has a chance.

Race 5 (1,200m)

7 Light Years Glory returns to 1,200m and scored an impressive trial win.

5 Virtus Glory is a winner in waiting. Barrier 13 is the sticking point.

3 Cava Pioneer has trialled well for his debut but has drawn 10.

12 Monta Frutta has little recent form, but he resumes well down in the ratings with Zac Purton taking over.

Race 6 (1,200m)

3 Matzden ran two nice trials, has barrier 2 and Purton.

4 Ka Ying Resilience has also worked well in two lead-in trials.

2 Harold Win held third after working hard to lead from barrier 14 last start.

5 Rising From Ashes resumes well down in the ratings.

Race 7 (1,400m)

3 Winning Ovation has already won four of eight. More in store.

4 Six Pack closed strongly for fourth in that same race.

5 Max Que won four of his 12 starts. Last ran second to Beauty Joy.

1 Soleil Fighter will lead, even if he can be vulnerable late.

Race 8 (1,400m)

13 Super Sicario should find the lead comfortably from barrier 4 and can give a sight.

6 Grand Patch broke through once stepped up to 1,400m last term.

1 Joyful Joy upset on debut, then ran third. Can get on with it.

4 Positive Smile gets Purton up, while barrier 2 will help him settle closer.

Race 9 (1,400m)

5 Baby Sakura should settle off the lead from barrier 1 and sprint home.

4 Aeroinvincible will take running down if he gets a soft lead.

6 Circuit Champion can lose ground and needs to begin cleanly from barrier 10.

8 Flying Fortress will appeal at odds from a low draw.

Race 10 (1,200m)

12 Master Payment showed immediate ability in three starts last season.

1 Public Attention has raced well since joining Brett Crawford and looks ready to break through.

6 Gold Patch won three of six before going lame towards the end of his prep. Ready to go again.

8 Super Strong Kid ran second last time. Claims.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club