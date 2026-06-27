Splash Back takes crown in Tatts Tiara

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Trainer Begg saddles the right mare in final G1 of Australian racing season at Eagle Farm

Trainer Grahame Begg combining with jockey Jordan Childs to claim the last Group 1 of the Australian season, the Tattersall's Tiara (1,400m), with Splash Back on June 27.

– After Grahame Begg had the A$700,000 (S$625,000) Group 1 Tattersall’s Tiara (1,400m) circled a long way out for talented mare Splash Back, the long-range plan came to fruition at Eagle Farm on June 27.

Since the Le Havre six-year-old finished down the track in the Group 1 Empire Rose Stakes (1,600m) at Flemington in the Spring, the Cranbourne trainer had set his sights on Queensland.

With the likes of Fangirl and Spicy Martini electing not to run, Splash Back went in with the No. 1 saddlecloth.

Jockey Jordan Childs was happy to save ground nearer the inside in similar fashion to the Victorian mare’s first-up Brisbane win in the Group 2 Victory Stakes (1,200m) on May 2, when ridden by Michael Rodd.

Childs speared through aboard Splash Back ($43) to win by 1¼ lengths over Savagery Vibe (Daniel Moor), with Gerringong (Nash Rawiller) another length away in third.

Begg, who won the Tiara with Bonanova in 1999 and 2000 when the race was a Group 3, said it was a deserved ninth win and Group 1 breakthrough for Splash Back, after two good runs in the Group 1 Kingsford Smith Cup (1,300m) and Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap (1,400m).

“It’s always been a race that I really love,” said Begg.

“She’s been a beauty, this horse. Since we got her to train, she’s been outstanding.

“She’s all heart, she just goes out and goes to war for you.”

The victory marked Group 1 win No. 16 for Begg, but it was just the second time Childs has been aboard, despite the son of multiple-Group 1 winning jockey Greg Childs having more than twice the number of rides for Begg than any other jockey.

“I gave him (Childs) licence and said, ‘If you’ve got to, go back to the inside because there’s nothing wrong with it today,” said Begg.

“The track’s played beautifully… they’ve done an amazing job and they’ve absolutely looked after us a treat.

“We’ve had a good number of horses here and it’s just great.”

Childs was thrilled to win another Group 1. He rode his first aboard Written By for Begg in the 2018 Blue Diamond (1,200m), before recently winning the Robert Sangster Stakes (1,200m) aboard Geegees Mistruth in April.

“I was able to sneak runs up the inside and, coming to the corner, I knew I just needed to unfold the way I needed it to and a few runs to appear,” said Childs.

“Once she did, she really burst through. Great to get another Group 1 winner for Graeme and especially this horse, she’s been fantastic.” SKY RACING WORLD