Splash Back set to bring her own brand of Magic

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The Grahame Begg-trained Splash Back can bounce back from her last two defeats with a strong showing in the Group 1 Tattersall's Tiara (1,400m) at Eagle Farm on June 27.

Starved of Group 1 success in more than two years, Cranbourne trainer Grahame Begg has one last shot in the soon-to-conclude season to break the drought with a second favourite, no less.

At 4-1, Splash Back is next in line after another Victorian raider, the Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman-trained She’s Got Pizzazz on 7-2, to land the money in Australia’s last Group 1 for 2025-2026, the A$700,000 Tattersall’s Tiara (1,400m), a weight-for-age feature for fillies and mares at Eagle Farm on June 27.

A four-time winner back home up to 1,500m – the winning trip of a Group 2 success in the Stocks Stakes at Moonee Valley last September – Splash Back got off to a flier when campaigned up north, landing the Group 2 Victory Stakes (1,200m) at Eagle Farm on May 2 first-up.

That was when the French-bred Le Havre mare’s stocks were suddenly raised.

Coming from an untenable position under former big-race Kranji jockey Michael Rodd on a heavy track, she ploughed through a saloon passage on the rails to knock down a stellar field that included five Group 1 winners such as Transatlantic (fourth), Lady Of Camelot (fifth) and Private Harry (eighth), among others.

However, her next two Brisbane Winter Racing Carnival outings could not match that brilliance.

But Begg saw mitigating circumstances in her Group 1 Kingsford-Smith Cup (1,300m) ninth on May 30 when beaten just 2½ lengths by Headley Grange, and a Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap (1,400m) sixth, beaten just over three lengths by Spicy Martini on June 13.

“She hasn’t had the luxury of her last two starts where she’s ended up on the track,” said Begg to Racing.com.

“She’s been closer to the inside and that wasn’t the A-grade ground.

“It’s been on-speed. It’s been very hard to peg back the leaders, and the inside has been much inferior to out on the crown.

“But she’s come through the Stradbroke really well and we’re absolutely looking forward to next week.”

Another reason for the rally round her chances in the Tatts Tiara, as it is commonly called, despite her two last defeats, was the slightly easier company.

For example, none of the top mares in the Stradbroke like the winner Spicy Martini or Fangirl (fourth), will reoppose, except for Abounding, who ran 14th.

“It’s surprised me it’s fallen away a little bit,” said Begg. “Fangirl’s gone for a break, the filly (Spicy Martini) that won (the Stradbroke) has gone for a break.”

Nonetheless, there will be no lack of depth in the ranks.

The Group 2 quinella of She’s Got Pizzazz and Gerringong (third favourite) both stake strong claims, as well as 2024 Group 1 Sires Produce (1,400m) winner Manaal for former leading Kranji trainer Michael Freedman.

Splash Back could have headed in with a potential stablemate but Begg has decided to elect for a softer option.

Eighth in the Dane Ripper, Niance will instead contest the Group 3 Healy Stakes (1,200m) on the same day, leaving Begg to pin his Group 1 hopes on just one mare.

The recently retired Magic Time was Begg’s last hurrah in elite company. The Yulong-owned mare by Hellbent won the Group 1 All Aged Stakes (1,400m) at Randwick on April 20, 2024, five months after her Group 1 Rupert Clarke Stakes (1,400m) win at Caulfield.

manyan@sph.com.sg