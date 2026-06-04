Soumillon gets Coolmore nod

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Christophe Soumillon steering Diamond Necklace to success in the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac (1,600m) at ParisLongchamp on Oct 5, 2025. The Belgian jockey gets another big-race chance for Coolmore on Pierre Bonnard in the Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,400m) on June 6.

– Top French-based jockey Christophe Soumillon has picked up a key Derby ride at Epsom for Aidan O’Brien aboard leading fancy Pierre Bonnard on June 6.

The legendary Belgian-born rider has never won a British Classic but he is unbeaten on the Camelot colt, who is a 5-1 third favourite for the £2 million (S$3.45 million) Group 1 English Derby (2,400m).

Soumillon won on him in the Group 3 Zetland Stakes (2,000m) at Newmarket on Oct 11, 2025, when replacing the injured Ryan Moore. They then won the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud (2,000m) in France on Oct 26.

Pierre Bonnard has disappointed in two starts this season, finishing down the field in the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes (2,000m) on comeback and then beaten a short-head by fellow Epsom Derby contender James J Braddock in the Group 3 Derby Trial (2,000m), both at Leopardstown in Ireland.

Yet he is expected to relish conditions after a wet week at the track to the south-west of London.

“For me he is a great horse and at the two times I rode him he gave me a great feeling,” said Soumillon of the three-time winner, who had Wayne Lordan up at his maiden win in Dundalk, Ireland.

“Nobody expected him to get beat first-up, but he ran much better last time. I’m sure he’ll be fitter and can show his real self again.

“I know you can’t truly know if a horse is going to enjoy the track at Epsom, but the way he galloped last year, I thought he would be great for the race this season.

“His first two runs this season haven’t been the same as what he showed as a two-year-old but I’m sure he’s going to be 100 per cent for the race. Aidan always brings his horses on top for the big one.

“I hope we get some more rain as that will be a nice help for him. He enjoys the soft ground and won on heavy in Saint-Cloud.”

Soumillon became a supersub last season during Moore’s time on the sidelines, winning a raft of Group 1 races such as their memorable Arc day race-to-race wins in the Prix Marcel Boussac (1,600m) and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (1,400m) with Diamond Necklace and Puerto Rico respectively.

“It’s a great privilege to ride for such an amazing team,” he said.

“There’s always some pressure but it’s a good pressure as you know you’re riding amazing horses and there’s no space for mistakes.”

From Ballydoyle’s seven entries, four were left among the final 14 at the June 3 declaration, after Proposition, Endorsement and Causeway came out.

Spearheading the four-pronged attack is favourite Benvenuto Cellini (Moore), who, besides Pierre Bonnard, will have alongside him Action (Lordan) and Christmas Day (Ronan Whelan).

While it is full steam ahead for Ballydoyle in the Derby, their strike force will be softened up in the eve’s prelude.

O’Brien’s warning that leading hope Precise might not run in the £625,000 Group 1 Epsom Oaks when the rain hit on June 2 has unfortunately turned into reality.

On the next day, the Group 1 winner’s name was absent from the eight declarations for the Classic over 2,400m on June 5.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner will not travel to Epsom, with Ballydoyle’s charge made up of Listed Cheshire Oaks (2,300m) scorer Amelia Earhart, Listed Lingfield trial winner Cameo and Sugar Island.

RACING AND SPORTS