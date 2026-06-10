Snowden needs stroke of luck in Stradbroke

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The Peter Snowden-trained King Of Roseau (Dylan Gibbons) winning the Captivant Kia Ora Handicap (1,300m) at Rosehill on June 14, 2025. Almost one year later to the day, the Capitalist four-year-old will attempt to land the Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap (1,400m) at long odds at Eagle Farm on June 13.

– The Group 1 Kingsford Smith Cup (1,300m) did not go to plan for King Of Roseau, but the sprinter can rebound from a good draw at Eagle Farm on June 13.

Peter Snowden is ruling a line through the Capitalist four-year-old’s Kingsford Smith Cup performance on May 30, saying the race was a disaster for the horse from start to finish.

But the Randwick trainer anticipates a much more suitable set-up in the A$3 million (S$2.72 million) Stradbroke Handicap (1,400m) and if that transpires, it will give King Of Roseau every opportunity to unleash his trademark big finish.

The winner of the Listed Takeover Target Stakes (1,200m) at Gosford on May 9 first-up, King Of Roseau drew the outside gate at Eagle Farm last start and off a moderate tempo, found himself shuffled towards the rear of the field and wide.

“He finally got back in behind one and it ran up the heels of the one in front and came straight back in his face,” said Snowden.

“He clipped its heels, was speared out seven-deep. Then he went back to last again and pulled his head off. He pulled the whole race and he never pulls.

“On the point of the corner, another horse took him about 15 out off the inside fence. He got back in, balanced up, and then a horse came around him and knocked him down with around 80m to go.

“It was a total train wreck the whole race. You have to see it to believe it, that you could have so much bad luck in a Group 1 race.”

Snowden felt the sluggish tempo contributed to King Of Roseau’s tale of woe and is expecting the Group 1 handicap conditions and capacity field of 18 to ensure a genuinely run race on June 13.

An ideal barrier draw in seven should also allow the gelding to take up a midfield stalking position for regular rider Tom Sherry.

“There was a lot of carnage all through the race last start, because there was a lack of speed. I can’t see that being an issue this week,” said Snowden.

“It’s a big field, a handicap. There will be a lot more speed in the race and it’s a big race, so they won’t muck about.”

The Chris Waller-trained stable stalwart Fangirl has assumed Stradbroke Handicap favouritism on June 10 after coming up with barrier 11 at the draw, bumping Kingsford Smith Cup winner Headley Grange (barrier eight) to the second line of betting at 5-1.

The 12-time winner by Sebring will equal a Stradbroke Handicap weight-carrying record for mare that has stood for nearly 130 years if she wins Queensland’s premier sprint.

She has been allocated 56.5kg, an impost no filly or mare has carried successfully in the Group 1 race since Sweetheart shouldered 8st 13lbs (or 56.5kg) in 1899.

Fangirl ran a fast-closing third to Headley Grange in the Kingsford Smith Cup with champion jockey James McDonald up and retaining the ride in the Stradbroke.

King Of Roseau is a 25-1 chance, while first emergency Sixties (barrier three) was being kept safe at 8-1.

Sixties’ Singapore connections, the Aramco Stable, owner of Group 1 winners Aramco and Aramaayo, face an anxious wait to see if the son of Flying Artie can secure a run. SKY RACING WORLD