Snaith has the two new Durban July favourites

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With Star Major out, Wish List, Note To Self vault to the top of Greyville feature market

The Justin Snaith-trained Wish List and race jockey Andrew Fortune stretching out at the Gallops Morning at Greyville on June 25 ahead of the Grade 1 Durban July Handicap (2,200m) at the same track on July 4. Wish List and stablemate Note To Self are the two joint-favourites for South Africa's most famous horse race.

– The South African racing industry fraternity reverberated with shock and disappointment shortly after lunchtime on June 30, when news filtered through that the 10 million rand (S$790,000) Grade 1 Hollywoodbets Durban July (2,200m) favourite Star Major had been scratched due to an elevated temperature.

This was a blow to trainer James Crawford as well as to owners Ravi Naidoo of Kalinga, Jonathan Bloch and Prakashni Pillay.

However, Naidoo later looked at it philosophically and said, “I’m ambivalent about it. Part of me thinks it’s a blessing in disguise.

“We can chart a more purist route with our entire. If he is in outlandishly good nick, come month end, we could have a tilt at the Grade 1 Champions Cup in open company, at weight for age.

“Otherwise, like James said, we have accomplished our goal this season. We aimed for the Daily News: Mission accomplished.

“I feel privileged to be racing a horse of this calibre. He’s been a revelation.

“We must just catch our breath, recollect and refresh.”

As a Durban-born racing fan, Naidoo has long dreamed of winning the July and looked to have another fine opportunity with Star Major after being narrowly denied with Cousin Casey in 2024, beaten a neck by Oriental Charm, trained by Crawford’s father Brett.

Bloch still has another chance this year as he is also part-owner of the new joint-favourite Wish List, who is prepared by champion trainer Justin Snaith.

However, it would have been a bitter blow to Star Major’s jockey Mickaelle Michel, who had an opportunity to make July history and continue a remarkable fairy tale since she came to South Africa seven months ago.

The Frenchwoman, who has partnered Star Major at his last two wins, including the Grade 1 Daily News 2000 on May 30, was aiming to become the first female jockey to win the Durban July on July 4.

The scratching would have been greeted with different emotions in other quarters, though.

It means the first reserve, the Erico Verdonese-trained Choisaanada, comes into the race and gets an opportunity to prove a point as there was controversy after he was left out of the top 18 by the final-field panellists.

Ironically, Rachel Venniker now steps into the plate vacated by Michel, as she is booked to ride Choisaanada.

Venniker has already made July history, becoming the first female to ride in the July in 2024, finishing unplaced aboard Hluhluwe and she now gets the opportunity to be the first female jockey to win the iconic race.

The second reserve, the Mike and Mathew de Kock-trained Grade 2 SA Derby (2,450m) winner Curious Girl, is now one step closer to getting in.

There must be another scratching before 8.15am (2.15pm Singapore time) on July 3 for her to get in, although she is fancied for the Grade 3 Durban Gold Vase over 3,000m and would have a very tough task at the weights in the July, being officially a whopping 6kg under sufferance.

The 2,200m trip of the July might also be a bit on the sharp side for her.

Sharing joint favouritism with Wish List is stablemate Note To Self, with both quoted at 5-1. In fact Snaith, who has five runners in the race, now has the top three in the betting as his charge Regulation is joint 6-1 third favourite with the well-backed Viva’s Liberte for Cape Town trainer Candice Bass. GOLD CIRCLE