Skybird readies for G1 Moir Stakes first-up

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– Skybird will look to end a near 18-month drought when she lines up in the A$750,000 (S$684,000) Group 1 Moir Stakes (1,000m) first-up on Sept 5.

A lot of water, and travel, has gone under the bridge since the last time Skybird was in the winner’s enclosure.

That came on a rain-soaked Flemington track when the Mitchell Freedman-trained mare took out the Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes (1,000m) on Feb 15, 2025.

Freedman – who has no familial connection to the famous Freedman racing dynasty that includes trainer Michael Freedman and his brothers Lee, Anthony, and Richard – is hoping for similar conditions when Skybird tackles the Moir Stakes, which was transferred from Moonee Valley to Sandown as that track undergoes a transformation.

Being run at Sandown, the Moir Stakes offers a different dimension than a 1,000m race at Moonee Valley, a fact not lost on the Victorian-based trainer.

Skybird ran in this feature on Sept 6, 2025, finishing sixth behind the Leon, Troy Corstens and Will Larkin-trained Baraqiel, without having any luck.

“Being at Sandown and not around The Valley, it changes the dynamics a bit, maybe not the field size and hopefully she can have a bit more luck than last year,” said Freedman.

Following the Moir Stakes’ run, Skybird ran unplaced to Charm Stone in the Group 1 Manikato Stakes (1,200m), again at Moonee Valley, but her latest campaign was all interstate – Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney.

The Exosphere six-year-old’s most recent appearance was in the Group 1 Kingsford Smith Cup (1,300m) at Eagle Farm on May 30, when she ran nowhere behind the winner Headley Grange.

“She’s come off a Brisbane campaign which is not something the stable has done before, but it’s amazing how quickly she has come up,” said Freedman.

“She’s had the one trial, worked really well, and went to Caulfield during the week for another trip away from home.

“She’ll go first-up in the Moir and hopefully, undo some of the wrongs from last year.

“Hopefully there is a bit of rain in the lead-up and we can see her perform up to her best, because at her best, she’s right up there with the top sprinters.

“She’s been beaten just over ¾ length by two superstars in Joliestar and Giga Kick, so she’s certainly around the mark on her day.”

Freedman said he would not mind travelling with Skybird again this campaign.

“We’ll keep an eye on what races are coming up and when,” he said.

“We know Victoria and New South Wales like to run big races at the same time, so if we have to swing one way, we know travel doesn’t affect her.

“So we’ll monitor if there’s a race that looks a little bit softer or there’s some (bad) weather coming that might allow us to get those soft track conditions, then we might take those opportunities.

“She’s pretty versatile and ticks a lot of boxes as to the courses she can race on, and we’ve got her narrowed down now to 1,000m to 1,200m, that’s about her and any sting out of the ground, she gets through it better than most.”

A five-time winner, Skybird has also won two Group 2 races in the 2024 Tobin Bronze Stakes (1,200m) and the 2023 Fillies Classic (1,600m).

SKY RACING WORLD