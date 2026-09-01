Six international races set to light up weekend in Istanbul

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Jockey Ozcan Yildirim getting up to celebrate after Madras crossed the line first in the Group 3 Topkapi Trophy (1,600m) at Veliefendi on Sept 7, 2025.

Istanbul will play host to six prestigious international races over a busy weekend at the Veliefendi racecourse on Sept 5 and 6.

Since 2008, the Jockey Club of Turkey has opened its doors to foreign contenders during the first weekend of September, in hope of attracting global talents – both thoroughbreds and Purebred Arabians – to the six feature races at their annual International Racing Festival.

Widely regarded as Turkey’s premier international racing meeting, the two-day festival will kick off with two Group events on the opening day on Sept 5.

All eyes will be on the 7 million Turkish lira (S$185,000) Group 2 France Galop Anatolia Trophy (2,000m) held on the synthetic track. The race was won by the Onur Ozelcanat-trained Captain Fantastic in 2025.

Next up is the 8.75 million Turkish lira Group 3 Istanbul Trophy (1,600m) open to fillies and mares. The 2025 edition was captured by the Ugur Kulak-trained Beauty Of Darkness.

Purebred Arabians aged three and above around the world will have their chance to compete in the other highlight, the 2.625 million Turkish lira International IFAHR Trophy (2,100m).

On Sept 6, three Group 3 races will bring the curtain down on the two-day affair.

With a prize purse of 13.125 million Turkish lira, the richest race at the racing extravaganza, the Group 3 Topkapi Trophy (1,600m) is the feature of the day.

It is open to three-year-olds and above, but geldings are not accepted in the race.

Trained by Ferdi Kip, Madras came through with a late burst under Ozcan Yildirim to win the feature in 2025.

One of Turkey’s leading middle-distance international races, the 10.5 million Turkish lira Group 3 Bosphorus Cup (2,400m) run on turf is arguably the most famous one in the Mediterranean country.

When it was in its heyday, the invitational race was captured by global heavyweights like Godolphin (2013, 2016 and 2017), and even an old Kranji acquaintance, veteran British jockey Alan Munro, three times (2009 to 2011).

After winning it in 2024, the Cemil Turan-trained Turkish-bred galloper Borrego went on to claim back-to-back victories in 2025.

The festival concludes with the 4.375 million Turkish lira Group 3 Malazgirt Trophy (1,600m) – sponsored by the UAE President Cup Series – for Purebred Arabians on turf.

Scottish jockey Daniel Tudhope rode the Emir of Qatar-owned Wathnan Racing’s RB Mary Lylah to victory in 2025.

Racing fans in Singapore are in for a treat this weekend with a number of major races taking place in various jurisdictions in the world.

Aside from the return of the new 2026/2027 Hong Kong season on Sept 6, there is also the Korea international racing weekend.

It features the Grade 2 Korea Cup (1,800m) and the Grade 3 Korea Sprint (1,200m) on Sept 6, as well as the Singapore Pools Trophy on Sept 5 in Seoul.

In Australia, the Moir Stakes (1,000m) sees a field of 14 – including 2025 winner Baraqiel – nominated for the Group 1 showpiece at Sandown instead of the usual Moonee Valley racecourse on Sept 5.

The 156th running of the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden (2,400m) at Baden-Baden in Germany, and the staging of the Group 1 Prix Du Moulin de Longchamp (1,600m) and the Group 1 Prix Vermeille (2,400m) at ParisLongchamp in France will be held on Sept 6.

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg