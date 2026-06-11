Silvan Mistress gets the nod if meeting stays on turf

Race 1 (1,400m)

An interesting opening event.

(5) RUSH GREEN produced a good debut on the Polytrack. He was doing his best work late and can go one place better.

(7) RED BIRCH was not disgraced in her two starts so far and should fight out the finish.

(6) SILVA STREAKER showed improvement second time out but might be looking for further.

(3) GREY EAGLE has shown inexperience but the penny could drop and he has a place chance.

Race 2 (1,400m)

A competitive race.

(12) ROCK ME MAMA was a major disappointment last time and is badly drawn this time. She could bounce back to score.

(6) KIM KAY showed some improvement last time and should be a real threat.

(5) FONTE is improving but did struggle twice when on the turf.

(8) LADY OF FATE and (9) MEDITERRANEANFLAME have place chances.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(1) MONKEY’S WEDDING has tended to lack a finish late but gets a narrow vote to score from a good draw.

(3) PLAYMAKER did not show his best last time but can be a threat.

(4) BUGLE and (5) SATELLITE WORLD are both in good form and would not be surprise winners.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(3) HERE COMES JOHNNY clearly did not like the Polytrack in his comeback. He will strip fitter and could bounce back to score if they stay on the grass for this meeting.

(1) ALESIAN BEAU is better than his last run would suggest and could be a threat at this level.

(4) KALEESH CYBORG returns from a lengthy break but on his best form he would win a race of this nature.

(5) MAGNUS THE GOOD is not without claims.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) HONORINE’S GIMMIE has shown good improvement since changing trainers. This is a tougher task but he may well be up to it.

(3) SLASH ’N BURN is improving and won a decent enough race in April. He has changed stables since and makes his local debut.

(9) FLIGHT ENGINEER tends to lack strong finishes but is course and distance suited.

The selection’s stable companion (1) BOURNE SUPREMACY quickened nicely to win on local debut and on that form, could have more to offer.

Race 6 (1,200m)

A tricky race.

Under normal conditions (1) ROMAN AGENT would prove hard to beat. He does, however, have to give weight away to all his rivals. Still a leading hope.

(9) LOTUS SILK is improving and should be right there at the finish.

(5) IMAGINABLE has won the last three of his six wins over this course and distance. Should be a threat.

(4) BLACK EGRET was a well-backed winner last time and could have more to offer.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(1) SILVAN MISTRESS did not like the Polytrack at all last time. Her connections will be hoping the race stays on the grass.

(8) HELIOTROPE is better than her last run on the Polytrack and is a real danger to these rivals.

Stablemate (9) HOMING PIGEON has Richard Fourie in the irons and is clearly the one to beat.

(5) FLIGHT DISPLAY did win the last time she ran on turf and is consistent and likely to contest the finish.

Race 8 (1,900m)

Consistent (2) BLACKBERRY BREEZE is not well drawn at all but deserves a winning turn after some good recent performances.

(3) GARDEN SUN finished off his race well last time and looks course and distance suited.

(8) NIGHTJAR is hinting at a victory and must be included in all bets.

(9) GOLDEN GREY, (10) SAN QUINTIN, (11) MELA STRENGTH and (15) DARLING GIRL are some others to consider.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(3) KLEINZEE has won both her starts for trainer Alan Greeff. Those wins were on the Polytrack but she has also won twice on the turf. A 4kg claiming apprentice gets the ride this time which could overcome her recent penalties.

(5) CORAL CREEK is better than his recent performances and could contest the finish.

(10) CHEERFUL CHARLIE B and (11) GREEN PLANET are both arriving for this after narrow wins but can make the frame.