Should be worth Chasingtherainbow

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) JEWEL MULE ran a great race on debut behind Sparkling Star. With natural improvement expected from this filly, she will be very hard to beat.

This does not look a particularly strong race on paper, which brings the well-bred first-timers (6) CRACK OF DAWN, (7) LEONISTA and (4) CAPE TOWN DEERN right into the equation. Watch the market closely.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(12) ANOTHER HERO must have a big winning chance. With some luck in the running, he will be hard to beat.

(4) BLACKBIRD has run two nice races in succession. He will love the step-up in trip – watch him closely.

(7) SARATOGA SUNRISE ran a fair race on debut. Include him in all bets.

(11) GUNNER GALACTICO needs to be watched closely. Top jockey Richard Fourie gets the ride and the yard is in terrific form.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) MENTE ET MANU went way too fast in his last start at Kenilworth on May 19. Ignore that run. He has dropped even further in the ratings and this looks to be the right field for him to be competitive. Include him in all bets.

(7) HANDSOME PRINCE has dropped a point in the ratings from his last run. He has a big winning chance on his best form.

(1) SCOTTISH KISS should have no excuses from a good draw. He will be in it for a long way – watch him closely at a decent price.

(6) MIAMI SUMMER has been rested and gelded. He might need this run back and will prefer further in time, but he is a nice horse with a great turn of foot late. He will be running on strongly.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) MISS ATTITUDE ran a lovely race behind South Of France on April 15. She will be switched off early and she will be running on strongly late. Include her in all bets.

(3) PEACHES AND CREAM never runs a bad race. Her form with the blinkers fitted is very good. Even though she has a big weight, she will be competitive from a neat draw.

(6) PUSHING LIMITS finished like an absolute train last time. If she stays the 1,400m, she has a big winning chance.

(2) LA PATRONA ran a great race from a bad draw on April 18. The form of that race has worked out well, so her chances must be respected.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(8) CORK BAY won well last time when he quickened up smartly to beat Blind Date. The form of that race has worked out well – he will be tough to beat again.

(1) KELP FOREST travelled like a winner in his last start when finishing second behind Fast Train. He again finds himself in a winnable race. If the gaps open at the right time, he will be right there in the finish.

(7) WORLDLY was only beaten just under three lengths by Cork Bay on May 3. Strictly on weights alone, he must have a good each-way chance in this field.

(9) BLACK CHEETAH needed his last run. His rating has dropped nicely and with some luck in the running from a tricky draw, he will trouble them all in the finish.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) ALL THE RAGE has been rested for 101 days. His form is very good and the yard thinks highly of this colt. If he does not need the run back after a long break, he will be hard to beat.

(2) THE US OF A ran a great race behind Cafe Culture on April 27. The 5YO gelding is a smart sprinter and Fourie knows this gelding well. He will be competitive from a good draw.

(3) DUMBLEDORE bounced back to form with the blinkers fitted last time. He will be just off the speed early and will be storming home late. Watch him closely at a decent price.

(5) DEMANDING DAVE disappointed terribly on May 19. He is much better than that. If he gets back to his usual self, he has a good place chance in this field.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(10) CHASINGTHERAINBOW quickened up smartly to win a good race on May 19 and was given six points for that impressive victory. He looks progressive. If the gaps open at the right time, he can win again.

(9) MAJOR MASTER won with absolute ease on April 27. He was given four points for that win last time. If he settles early from a bad draw, he will go close to winning again.

(1) MAGIC VERSE drops a point in the ratings from his last run. He is honest and tries hard. There should be no excuses for this gelding from a good draw – include him in all bets.

(5) GALLIC DREAM could be the value play in this tricky race. If the speed is on early, he will be finishing like a train – watch him late at a decent price.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(3) BOURBON KING won well last time. The blinkers have certainly helped. Despite the big weight on his back, he has a massive winning chance again from a neat draw.

(2) SUPER VIKING just got touched off last time. He ran a great race for second behind the improving Trip To Camelot on May 16. The only negative is the big weight of 63kg on his back, but he is progressive and has a nice draw, so he should be right there in the finish.

(7) BALZI ROSSI stayed on well for third in the same race as Super Viking last time. If he brings that run to the track again, he will go close to winning.

(4) SMART HORSE has a place chance on his best form.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(1) APRICITY is in cracking form. She was well-supported in the market when second behind Raffish Trend last time. The drop in trip is key and she will go close to winning from a good draw.

(4) MY ONLY WEAKNESS ran a fair race last time. She could be competitive.

(8) SOUTH OF FRANCE won well and was given two points for that last victory. With some luck in the running from a poor draw, she has a winning chance.

(2) EISTEDDFOD will love the step-up in trip. She has a good place chance from a nice draw.