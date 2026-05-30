Shezaripper will have plenty of admirers

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) NADIA NERINA ran great on debut. With natural improvement, she will be hard to beat. This race is packed with some nicely bred newcomers, with (9) MERRIMENT, (8) GIMME PERFECT and (4) COCO BEACH the ones to keep an eye on in the market.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) WHIRLWIND quickened up like a smart filly when winning on April 1. Even though she tackles a stronger field here, she looks progressive and should go very close to winning again.

(6) PINK PIGEON never runs a bad race. She tries hard. On her current form, she must have a serious each-way chance.

(5) BERRY’S BOOGIE won a gutsy race on April 27. If the conditions turn up on the soft side, she will run a massive race.

(1) SHESGOTCLASS is much better than her last run. If she is back to her best form, she will be competitive.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) CRAZY LITTLE THING travelled like a winner when third to Vercicat on April 27. On that form, she will go close to winning.

(4) SWIFT SERENITY steps up in trip to 1,200m. On her current form, she must have a good place chance.

(1) AUTUMN RUSH is much better than her recent start behind Kituba. The drop in trip might help her improve.

(7) LOVE HER MADLY has run three nice races in succession. She will be just off the speed early and she will be doing some good work late.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) SPARKLING SKY has run two super races in a row. This looks like the perfect race for her to exit the maiden ranks. Hard to beat from a good draw.

(7) UP IN FLAMES ran a great race with the blinkers on last time. With some luck in running from a tricky draw, she will be competitive.

(5) LIEFLING ran much better at Kenilworth on April 15. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,600m.

(3) GIDDY UP GRACE never runs a bad race. Blinkers have been fitted, she steps up in trip again to 1,600m and she has a neat draw.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) JOU LEKKER DING has been rested for 62 days. She quickened up well to win a good race on March 30. From a good draw, she will be storming home late.

(3) PENTOLINA is much better than her recent run. Top jockey Richard Fourie sticks with this filly. She has a good draw.

(6) MY ONLY WEAKNESS did not have much luck late in running last time. If she is in a good spot turning for home, she will have a nice winning chance.

(9) CUTIE PATOOTIE won a super race on April 18. If she beats the bad draw, she will be a threat.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) HAMPSTEAD HEATH is much better than her last run. If she bounces back to her best form, she will go close to winning.

(11) CLAIR DE LUNE has run two lovely races in a row. Very speedy out of the gates, she will be right there in the finish again.

(7) GIRL LIKE US could be the value play in this tricky race. If the gaps open at the right time, she will be competitive in the finish.

(4) GIN PALACE needed her last run. She will enjoy the 1,200m trip.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(9) SHEZARIPPER ran a great race in the Grade 3 Winter Nursery on May 3. The yard thinks highly of this filly. Go close.

(3) TAG AND RELEASE has solid gate speed and won a super race last time. Even with top weight in this Listed race, he has lots of quality. Can go from start to finish.

(4) GRAPES OF WRATH has been rested for 92 days. Quickened smartly to win a good race on debut. She will love the extra 200m.

(8) REEF RUNNER powered away from his field impressively on May 16. Fourie sticks with this unbeaten colt.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(7) MEG’S LEGACY won a good race on April 1. If she brings her last run to the track again, she will go close to winning.

(6) BLUE LAGOON was just touched off by Easy Money last time. There is no doubt that she will be right there in the finish.

(13) ENTICEMENT won her maiden impressively on April 18. If she has made further improvement at home, she can win again.

(10) FOG IN FINLAND won easily on May 3. Her chances must be respected in this tricky race.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(12) STARTING POINT has been rested for 62 days. She was unlucky in her last start. With early cover, she can score.

(6) LOVE SHACK has been rested and changed stables on March 27. She has dropped nicely in the ratings. Keep an eye on her.

(7) HERITAGE RIDGE won a good race behind Easy Money on May 3. Cherry-ripe for this race.

(11) COUNTRY TIME is in great form at the moment. Always a money chance at this level.