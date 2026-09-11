Sheza Alibi is bombproof and good to go

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Sheza Alibi (Luke Nolen) winning the Group 3 The Vanity (1,400m) at Flemington on Nov 1, 2025. The Peter Moody-trained mare returns to Melbourne’s headquarters for a shot at the Group 1 Makybe Diva Stakes (1,600m) on Sept 12.

1 Mr Brightside

Made a brilliant return after long layoff for 3L second in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m) on Aug 29. Is aiming for his fourth straight victory in this race. Has a great strike rate at track and distance and will again be hard to run down.

2 Half Yours

Completed the Caulfield Cup (2,400m) and Melbourne Cup (3,200m) double in 2025 but has since had some excuses in a couple of his four unplaced runs. First-up but needs to improve to have any say in this.

3 Light Infantry Man

Rises in class after tackling benchmark 100 at Caulfield on Aug 15 when short odds but was a bit one-paced and held on for 2.1L fourth of eight. This is much harder.

4 Sir Delius

Veterinary issues forced the highly talented UK import out of last year’s Spring Carnival. Is a multiple Group winner and although yet to win at 1,600m, has an excellent first-up record. Has won past two trials and is a huge chance.

5 Buckaroo

Scratched

6 Birdman

Scratched

7 Another Wil

Battling to make an impact after last winning 1,400m Group 1 in February 2025. Was ninth of 12 over 1,400m at latest outing at Caulfield on Aug 29. Needs to lift.

8 Autumn Boy

Did enough first-up in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m) when beaten 4.88L after being held up for a run. Will benefit from the run and is capable of challenging for a place.

9 Aeliana

Scratched

10 Treasurethe Moment

Given every possible chance when 3.41L fourth of 12 in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield when first-up. Has three wins at the track and has four wins and a second from five second-up attempts. Place chance.

11 She’s A Hustler

Has only battled in her runs this year after Group 2 (2,400m) and Group 3 (2,040m) victories in late 2025. Fresh form is good but this is a huge task.

12 Sheza Alibi

Outstanding Group 1 mare who chased the brilliant Autumn Glow home for first-up 1.39L second in the Group 1 Winx Stakes (1,400m) when slowly away. Is unbeaten at three tries at 1,600m and the one to beat.

13 Ohope Wins

Was spelled after winning the Group 1 Australian Oaks (2,400m) in April and found the first-up 1,400m at Caulfield too short on Aug 15. All wins have been 2,000m and beyond. Later.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club