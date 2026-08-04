Shergar Cup for Moore and Browne McMonagle

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Jockey Ryan Moore will be joining the Great Britain & Ireland team, alongside captain Saffie Osborne and rising talent Dylan Browne McMonagle, in the 2026 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot on Aug 8.

– Ryan Moore will make just his second appearance in the 2026 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot on Aug 8, which has also been boosted by news that rising star Dylan Browne McMonagle will be in action.

Moore, who won the Silver Saddle award for leading rider with two victories in the team competition in his sole outing in 2006, has become available with Ireland not having races on Aug 8.

The Group 1 Phoenix Stakes (1,200m) will instead take place at The Curragh on Aug 9.

The four-time Longines World’s Best Jockey (2014, 2016, 2021 and 2023) is one of the most decorated riders of all-time with over 200 Group 1 winners to his name. He also claimed the British champion jockey title three times in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

Moore will ride for the Great Britain & Ireland team, alongside captain Saffie Osborne and Browne McMonagle.

Browne McMonagle’s star is on the rise after multiple high-profile successes across the globe in recent years.

The 23-year-old hoop guided Ethical Diamond to victory in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf (2,400m) last November.

In 2026, Browne McMonagle won the Group 1 Epsom Oaks (2,400m) aboard the Joseph O’Brien-trained Thundering On at Epsom in June. He followed up with stablemate Johanna Walsh in the Irish version at the Curragh in July.

The reigning Irish champion jockey received an invitation to ride in Hong Kong for three months earlier in 2026, riding 10 winners in that time.

Osborne makes her second appearance in the Shergar Cup. She rode a double on her debut in 2023 and helped the Ladies team win top honours.

The 24-year-old jockey also recorded a treble of victories at Ascot on King George Day in July, including aboard Amazing Journey in the valuable Moet & Chandon International Handicap.

The trio arrive in excellent form, with Moore’s five winners at Goodwood last week making him the leading rider of the week, just ahead of Browne McMonagle on four and Osborne on two winners.

With the three riders confirmed for the Great Britain & Ireland team, they will go up against three other teams – Hong Kong, Europe and Rest of the World – and nine riders at the Shergar Cup meeting.

The brand-new Team Hong Kong is captained by Vincent Ho – a winner of the Shergar Cup in 2019 when part of the successful Rest of the World team – and he will be joined by Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris.

Christophe Lemaire will captain Team Europe, alongside Marie Velon and Frida Valle Skar. Jamie Melham will return to lead the Rest of the World team, who also include Japan’s veteran jockey Yutaka Take and India’s Suraj Narredu, who guided Team Asia to victory in 2025.

Said Ascot’s head of corporate and industry affairs Will Aitkenhead: “It’s absolutely fantastic to have Ryan and Dylan on board. Both had been very strong at Royal Ascot, with Ryan the leading jockey, and both had very good weeks at Goodwood.

“It’s really helpful the Phoenix Stakes has moved from Saturday to Sunday at The Curragh this year, which frees them up and it’s great to have them here.

“We’d been in discussions with Oisin (Murphy) and Billy (Loughnane) earlier in the year and they were keen, but they just don’t know where they’ll be. Obviously, Hollie Doyle would have been here, but she’s sadly injured.

“In previous years, we’ve lined them up early which helps with the marketing and everything. But this year, we were keen to get the strongest teams that we could, so waiting until this week made sense.”

With regards to the overseas riders, Aitkenhead was pleased with the sheer quality of those joining in UK’s annual jockeys’ series.

“Jamie Melham returns as a Melbourne Cup winner, she’s huge in Australia and Yutaka Take is the biggest name in Japan,” he said.

“We’ve got Christophe Lemaire and the Hong Kong team led by Vincent Ho as well, so we’ve got some really strong teams.” RACING AND SPORTS