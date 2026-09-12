Sharp journey should not be a worry for Erik Dubois

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) ANNUSHKA’S LIGHT drifted badly in the market on debut. He did well to finish just over three lengths behind Ashvendra at Scottsville on Aug 23. If he has made the necessary improvement back at home, he will go close to winning.

(1) CLEAN SWEEP ran a great race on debut, beaten just over one length by Scots Wae Hae on July 29. He should improve tremendously going into his second start.

(15) BARRY’S BOY never runs a bad race. He ran second in the same race as Annushka’s Light last time. Will be right there in the finish again.

(5) ARKADIN gets the blinkers fitted, and he drops in trip to 1,000m. He could sneak into the places.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) TIGER CODY has been rested for 67 days. Won his maiden impressively at Scottsville on July 8. Should be competitive again in this field.

(5) BLESS ME FRED stayed on well for second behind B Fiftytwo last time. He tries hard and will be right there in the finish.

(2) CHAMPAGNE MAC must have a solid place chance in this field. He has no weight on his back, and he has run some decent races at this track.

(8) TRAFALGAR SQUARE has dropped further in the ratings. He could be some nice value for the places.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(9) PINK SKIES stayed on nicely for third behind Periwinkle last time. Will love the step-up in trip to 1,600m. With a bit of luck, she will be super competitive.

(12) GLITTER PAINT has improved. She was beaten just over four lengths by Sei Bella on July 19, but the bad draw will make life tough for her.

(1) MAGICAL SPRING has been well tried in the maiden ranks. No excuses for this filly from a good draw. She will be right there in the finish late.

(6) LINGUISTIC will love the step-up in trip. Open to any amount of improvement.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) HELLO HANDSOME will enjoy the step-up in trip to 1,400m. Third to Snow Warrior on debut. If he has made further improvement back at home, he will go close to winning.

(9) CUE STICK finished just over seven lengths behind Gimme A Fireball at Scottsville on July 29. If he gets some luck in running from a bad draw, he will be very competitive in this field.

(6) LE CONCIERGE has run some fair races in his career. He finished fourth behind Nautical Fire at Greyville (Polytrack) on Aug 14. The form of that race has worked out well. He has a big winning chance.

(10) OWNER OF CREATION has been well tried in the maiden ranks. He could sneak into the places on his best form.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(4) PLEASE BE TRUE disappointed many when fifth at skinny odds in his last start at Greyville on Aug 14. The drop in trip to 1,400m will be no problem. He will be very hard to beat in this field.

(3) TAM’S KNIGHT won a good race at Greyville on Aug 7. He was given two points for that victory, he should go close again from a neat draw.

(2) NORDIC CHIEF was beaten just under four lengths by Maphaka last time on Poly on Aug 21. Back on the grass, he will be expected to run a big race from a good draw.

(1) COGNAC ran a much better race last time. If he produces his best form, he could sneak into the places at a decent price.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(6) STRONGER TOGETHER has been rested and gelded. He won his maiden easily at Scottsville on May 17. The form of that race has worked out well. Even though he takes on a competitive field in this race, he looks like a nice type in the making. He should run a big race.

(4) ARVERNI PRINCESS absolutely loves the 1,000m trip. She is very fast, champion jockey Craig Zackey knows this mare well, she will be in it for a long way. Include her into all bets.

(11) SMORGASBORD quickened up smartly to win a good race on Aug 30. He was given five points for that impressive win. If he brings that run to the track again, he will go close to winning.

(8) LUNELUCK never runs a bad race. He will be doing some good work late.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(6) ERIK DUBOIS was given a top ride by Lyle Hewitson to win the Grade 1 Premiers Champion Stakes at Greyville on July 26. He is a beautiful horse with lots of ability. The 1,200m trip will be on the short side for him, but his class will put him in the race late.

(2) BLAZING FURY quickened up impressively to win a good race on Aug 14. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be flying at them late.

(4) SWEET GREEN did well to finish third in the Grade 2 Debutante at Greyville on July 26. She was drawn awkwardly, and she still managed to finish just under one length behind Palace Of Arvernia. The yard thinks highly of this filly. She has a big winning chance in this field.

(5) ASCALON DANCER has been rested for 127 days. He will be doing some good work late, watch him closely.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) BLUE LAGOON must have a strong each-way chance in this field. Her form in the Western Cape is very good, she tries hard. Include her into all bets.

(3) ANUSHKA has been rested for 113 days. She finished just under eight lengths behind Get Up in the Grade 2 Allan Robertson Championship on May 23. If she does not need the run after a small break, she will be right there in the finish.

(12) MENAGERIE finished just over seven lengths behind Palace Of Arvernia in the Grade 2 Debutante at Greyville on July 26. She is much better than that performance. If she bounces back to her best form, she will trouble them all in the finish.

(8) INNERBLOOM is in great form at the moment. Her chances must be respected.