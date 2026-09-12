Scandinavia eighth in a row almost a certainty

1 Arabian Force

William Haggas yard have been in terrific form of late. Placed on all three 2026 starts, doing best at York in July when leading for much of the trip in a Group 3 over this trip. Has been gelded since. Place hopes.

2 Jan Brueghel

Twice a Group 1 winner, first when landing the English version of this in 2024 and then when defeating mighty Calandagan at Epsom in 2025. Looked dour in Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes (2,400m) last start. Needs to be at the top of his game to threaten Scandinavia.

3 Leinster

Twice a winner here including a comfortable Group 3 victory over this trip. But he ran poorly in this in 2025 and it would a big surprise if he was suddenly good enough this time.

4 Queenstown

Has competed over a variety of different trips and grades. A lengthy absence following an injury did not prevent a feisty winning return in a Group 3 trial for this here in August. A defeat of stablemate Scandinavia unlikely but a good show is still possible for the Coolmore team.

5 Scandinavia

Will be very hard to beat here considering that he is the dominant European stayer, winning his last seven starts including four Group 1s. His Goodwood victory in July was perhaps his most brilliant performance yet.

6 Tennessee Stud

A 3,000m Group 2 ParisLongchamp victory in 2025 remains his standout effort but there have been plenty of less snappy efforts in between and he was well beaten last time. No obvious winning chance.

7 Trustyourinstinct

Popular at The Curragh where he has won four times, including when proving himself at this trip on his latest start. His stamina may be more thoroughly tested in this Group 1, but likely to give it a good shot as usual.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club