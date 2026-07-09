Save second-last for Anotherdanceforme

Race 1 (1,000m)

A very open first race. Hopefully we are back on the turf again.

(1) TURBULENT has been consistent of late and should like it back on the grass.

(9) LOVELY DANCER has also done enough of late to suggest she can make the frame.

(7) DOUBLE DISTILLED also makes his local debut and could be a threat.

(3) ALESIAN BEAU is clearly better than his moderate last performance.

Race 2 (1,200m)

It is good to see the Western Cape trainers at this meeting and they could strike with (6) NOBODY’S PERFECT. She was slowly away on local debut and should like it back on the grass.

(3) DANCING AMBER was not disgraced in both her starts and is a threat.

(7) REMIND ME OF YOU proved in need of her Polytrack debut and should improve and contest the finish.



(8) SILVER ARROW makes her debut and could be ready to strike.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(8) YOU MADE ME LOOK was not beaten far in both starts in the Western Cape and should prove hard to beat if repeating that form.

(5) GIMMETHATWORLDCUP was not disgraced on Polytrack debut and is likely to improve.

(7) SILVA STREAKER was well beaten on debut when on the grass but has made significant improvement on the Polytrack since then and must be respected.

(9) QUEEN’S AWAY is improving and might earn some more money.

Race 4 (1,600m)

The Snaith Racing-trained (7) MENTE ET MANU has been runner-up in two of his last three starts. He looked unlucky not to win at this course in March and can go one place better.

Trainer Alan Greeff must be well pleased with what (10) KLEINZEE has done for him since joining his yard. The filly is unbeaten in three starts on the Polytrack for him. She would not be a surprise winner.

(6) LAGUNA VERDE and (8) GLOBAL STATE are both in good form and can earn some more money.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(4) PERFECT IMPACT is unbeaten in two starts for trainer Dean Smith. They were impressive victories but were on the Polytrack and he will need to show he is as good on turf.



(7) CORAL CREEK is better on the grass, so the last run is safely ignored.

(8) RIP WHEELER won nicely last time on the Polytrack and could be better than rated.

(1) WORLD CHOICE is in good form but does have a tricky draw.

Race 6 (3,200m)

A good race with some in-form runners.

(4) GENTLEMAN JOE steps up in distance but has consistent Western Cape form and his trainer has a good record when raiding the Eastern Cape.

(2) BAD MEDICINE has won all five of his starts for trainer Kelly Mitchley and has every chance of scoring again.

(1) BOURNEMOUTH does well for jockey Richard Fourie and has no problems with this course and distance, so will be a threat.



(3) HOME REEF won this race last year and was not beaten far by Bad Medicine over 2,800m not so long ago. So, he can contest the finish.

Race 7 (1,600m)

A very good edition of the Listed East Cape Paddock Stakes.

Local star (1) ANOTHERDANCEFORME has won nine of her 10 starts, with two of those wins coming over this course and distance. She is not well drawn and has to give weight to all her rivals but may well win again.

The Western Cape trainers are here to take her on and all of (5) ROCCAPINA, (6) ICE RAIN and (7) SWIATEK are capable of contesting the finish.

Race 8 (1,200m)

A competitive end to what looks a decent card.

(6) SLASH ’N BURN has run well in both local starts and with Fourie aboard, could be the right one for this.

(5) RHYTHM is consistent and has a chance.

(11) EUGENIUS could be the surprise package of the race.

(8) DIABLO and (7) ALWAYS SHINING both seem better than their last runs and could play minor roles.