Samuel Sharpe can go the distance in Race 7

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Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) PISTA RESISTANCE showed pace throughout before tiring late when a close-up third over this trip in August. With a tongue-tie fitted, she could improve to fight out the finish.

However, a bigger threat will likely come from newcomers (4) GREENHILSOFJAMAICA, (5) SONGFEST and (11) MADISON COUNTY. Watch the betting.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(5) DANCE FOR DARLING was all at sea on debut but made good late headway once the penny had dropped. That experience would have done him good, so it could pay to follow his progress.

(9) MULHOLLAND DRIVE fits a similar profile, so she is best kept onside.

(4) SMOKING GUN has been competitive and could do better with blinkers removed.

(8) UP AND UP has finished second in her last two starts, albeit over the mile. Watch her.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) TROMPE L’OEIL blotted his copybook last time but was found to be not striding out, so he could atone for that disappointment provided he has overcome that issue.

(1) CHARMING CHEETAH has the form and experience at this level to pose a threat, especially with the blinkers refitted.

(5) TITAN OF THE TURF is out of sorts but can improve with first-time blinkers.

(4) HIS MAJESTY has yet to win on South African soil but could do better after a rest.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(5) ONE EYE ON DUBAI made an encouraging debut over 1,200m and will have more to offer over this extended trip with that experience to count on.

(2) MIDNIGHT SHOW and (1) IMYOURHUCKLEBERRY are closely matched on recent form and have shown enough to expose any chinks in the armour of the selection.

(4) Field Of Dreams finished third over 1,200m last time. He was unplaced over longer earlier but those experiences could help.

Race 5 (1,700m)

(1) INTO DANCING lost little in defeat when a close-up third over 1,600m in her hat-trick bid last time. The extra 100m should be more to her liking.

(3) FRANGIPANI fits a similar profile and should play a leading role.

(5) SURPRISE PARTY is closely matched with that rival on the form of a recent 2,000m meeting, so the latter warrants respect too.

(2) FIRST WISH completes the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,700m)

(2) FUTURE RED has improved since relocating to the Highveld. She opened her account against male opposition recently and should have more to offer against same-sex opposition.

Hard-knocker (4) EIGHT HATS can make her presence felt.

(1) FLYING WORLD and (6) BRIGHT COMET warrant respect.

Race 7 (2,400m)

Maturing 4YO stayer (9) SAMUEL SHARPE will appreciate the extra 400m after a pleasing third over 2,000m last time. His rider’s 1.5kg claim can make all the difference.

Veteran (5) FUTUREWOLFF is distance-suited, has solid form at this level, and should have a say in the outcome off a reduced mark.

(4) DARK SILVER and (3) CULTURATI are closely matched on the form of a recent 2,000m meeting. The latter will be better suited to this extended trip, while the former is an unknown quantity over this distance, so is best kept onside.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) TEMPRANILLO was rewarded for consistency with a last-start course-and-distance victory at this level. She can follow up.

(5) SISTERSHIP is also competitive off her current mark.

Like the selection, (1) MRS STORMIATRIX is unbeaten over the track and trip. She was not herself against male opposition last time but should fare better back in same-sex company.

(7) Angel’s Oasis has not been far off. Keep an eye on her.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) HEMISPHERE bounced back to form in a stronger contest last time with the blinkers refitted in his first outing for this yard. He should capitalise on this drop in class with his rider’s 2.5kg allowance and the headgear retained.

(4) NKANDLA GOLD, (5) TIME WILL TELL and (10) JET CAT can make their presence felt.