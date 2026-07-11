Sagacious Life ticks the boxes

Sagacious Life (Britney Wong), who was then trained by Pierre Ng, winning on debut at Sha Tin on Oct 26, 2025. Now prepared by Caspar Fownes, he would take his new handler a step closer to a fifth trainer’s title should he land Race 8 at Sha Tin on July 12.

Race 1 (1,800m)

4 Golden Fortune has found the right grade since dropping into Class 5, running back-to-back seconds. Ready to break through.

12 Smart Beauty maps for a good run from barrier 3 and has slid far enough in the ratings to play a part in a weak race.

1 Beauty Missile needs luck from the widest stall, but his form reads well enough for this and he rates a genuine chance.

11 Dragon Sunrise has been costly to follow after finding several races where he has had his chance, but back-to-back thirds keep him in the mix.

Race 2 (1,400m)

11 Speedy Trident gets the right set-up from barrier 3 and his last-start second said he is ready to win, especially after being held up for a good portion of the straight.

7 Double Bingo has been knocking on the door since switching to Ricky Yiu, placing four times from six starts, and Zac Purton staying aboard is a clear positive.

10 Exceed The Wish can make proper use of barrier 1 and map with every chance after a luckless sixth from an outside stall.

9 Draco was a close fourth on stable debut for Cody Mo. The switch to Jerry Chau is meaningful.

Race 3 (1,000m)

13 Flying Sniper comes into barrier 4 after jumping from gate 10 last start, when he settled well back before flashing home into fifth after a chequered passage.

6 Grand Patch is an improving three-year-old who ran his best race yet third-up when placed third, and barrier 2 gives him the right run to keep progressing.

10 Voyage Boss will jump and run from barrier 1 under Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound (4.5kg) claim and should give them something to chase.

2 Flash Current is more than capable in this grade and, if the pace is on, he is one who can work into it late.

Race 4 (1,400m)

2 Rising Phoenix returns to Class 4, where he is much better placed to bounce back after finding Class 3 a stretch too far. He has won his trial in good style since, and looks ready to show up again.

5 Lucky Man pulled up with vet excuses last start and is better than that run. Barrier 1 gives him the right set-up to return to form.

14 Fighting Machine makes his stable debut for Tony Cruz and showed marked improvement in his second trial for the yard. At odds, he has some intrigue.

1 Harold Win has barrier 14 to navigate. But, in a race without much early speed, Ethan Brown has the opportunity to slide across and find a spot and give a sight.

Race 5 (1,200m)

1 Lunar Dash has had three runs for Brett Crawford and all have come from outside stalls. He gets barrier 1 and Purton back in the saddle, and he will take beating.

3 Ka Ying Resilience was well supported first-up and duly delivered with a smart win. There should be more to come.

10 Green Angel showed good improvement in a recent trial. Ready to take that to race day.

2 Hayday will give a good sight under Yuen’s claim and looks the one they have to reel in.

Race 6 (1,200m)

5 Prime Winister is still doing plenty wrong in his races, but there is clearly something there. Hugh Bowman coming on helps, a true tempo should also suit and he can take a step forward second-up.

6 Silver Spurs won very well from the front last start and, with a similar run, can be there again.

1 Oldtown has been racing well since the stable switch to Mark Newnham. Needs only some luck from barrier 11 to play his part.

2 Prestige Always should lead under Yuen if his recent trial is any guide, and he can give them something to run down.

Race 7 (1,600m)

10 Smart Fat Cat backs up quickly after racing wide from an outside stall last week. Go close.

3 Packing Fighter has taken a step forward since switching to Danny Shum, although another wide draw makes things awkward again.

4 Vivacious Win returns in good form, after shedding his maiden tag in good style two starts ago before backing it up with a third.

5 Absolute Honour is suited back to the mile after failing to see out 1,800m last time.

Race 8 (1,600m)

5 Sagacious Life made a nice start for Caspar Fownes when third on stable debut. Joao Moreira goes on from barrier 2 and he gets every chance to win.

9 Silvery Breeze can settle much closer from barrier 1 after jumping from barrier 10 last start.

4 Soleil Fighter will try to lead throughout again after dictating under cheap sectionals last time.

2 Beauty Joy is thriving and maps for another sweet run, giving him every chance to go back-to-back.

Race 9 (1,600m)

4 Gold Patch has won three from five this season. Freshened since early May. Purton sticking with him is another strong pointer.

5 Pi Legend won nicely on the all-weather at his stable debut for Crawford. Switch back to turf should not be an issue.

11 Causeway King can lead from barrier 2 and give a sight.

1 Crossborderpegasus is having a first test over the mile. From the way he runs on, it should suit him down to the ground.

Race 10 (1,200m)

8 Aerovolanic was badly held up last start. The mile is the query, but barrier 3 helps.

5 Smart Avenue is a much better chance back at Sha Tin after a troubled run at Happy Valley, and Purton staying in the saddle is key.

12 Big Return showed he is up to this grade last start when second to Endued after his Class 4 hat-trick, and the light weight helps.

4 Lucky Sam Gor can score from barrier 4 after bouncing back to winning ways.

Race 11 (1,600m)

6 Almighty Lightning chases back-to-back wins and a third victory from six starts this season. Barrier 1 gives him all the favours.

[ο]1 Super Express has been consistent all season, with a win and five seconds from seven starts. This is easier.

9 Monarch County has yet to fire in five Class 3 attempts, but he closed off well behind Almighty Lightning last start.

7 Majestic Valour gets Purton back in the saddle and the tongue-tie goes on, two changes that make him worth keeping safe.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club