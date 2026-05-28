Rothfire seeking another G1

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The evergreen Rothfire (Brad Rawiller) bouncing back to the winner's circle in style in the Group 1 Doomben 10,000 on May 16.

– Trainer Rob Heathcote ended a frustrating four-year Group 1 famine when old warrior Rothfire won the Doomben 10,000 on May 16.

He now hopes the wait will not be as long for his next win at the highest level when the same Rothfire tackles the A$1 million (S$912,000) Group 1 Kingsford Smith Cup over 1,300 metres at Eagle Farm on May 30.

The Rothesay eight-year-old became the oldest horse in history to win the Doomben 10,000 (1,200m) and it came six years after his previous Group 1 win in the J J Atkins (1,400m) at his home turf at Eagle Farm during the Covid-19 year of 2020.

Since that famous success, Heathcote’s only other Group 1 triumph was with Startantes in the Tatt’s Tiara (1,400m) at Eagle Farm in 2022.

However, Heathcote was quick to point out near misses in last year’s Tatt’s Tiara with Abounding while Rothfire ran second in last year’s Doomben 10,000.

“Group 1’s are hard to win; just ask Chris Waller,” he said.

“He’s won 200 of them and he’ll tell you just how hard they are to win.”

Heathcote, who has won 13 Group 1’s, has been battling a bout of flu and is hoping the forecast for rain this week will prevail.

“I got a flu shot the other day and I’ve now got the flu,” a bemused Heathcote said.

“But it won’t stop me from being at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

“Rothfire pulled up well after the 10,000 and all I want is a good barrier and some rain.

“He’s going well and is ready to rock ‘n’ roll again.”

Rothfire drew the middle in eight, but weather forecast is the one variable that may change.

In the latest markets for the Kingsford Smith Cup, Rothfire is a 14-1 chance behind 5-2 favourite Jimmysstar, who rattled home from well back to finish fourth in the Doomben 10,000.

Rothfire’s longevity is evidenced by his attempt to win the Kingsford Smith Cup at his third attempt.

He finished fourth behind the Desleigh Forster-trained Apache Chase in 2022 and third to the Joseph Pride-trained Think About It in the 2023 edition.

“He didn’t run in this race the last two years as I was aiming him for the Stradbroke at the time,” Heathcote said.

Heathcote has again warned that Rothfire is a day-to-day proposition in his twilight years.

“I never predict anything with this horse as he’s just a marvel,” he said.

“He’s been written off so many times in the past and he’s come back.

“He was written off last year and came back and won the A$2 million Sydney Stakes at Randwick.”

Heathcote also nominated Abounding for the Kingsford Smith Cup but she will miss the race following her win in the Group 3 BRC Sprint (1,350m) at Doomben on May 23.

“Now that Abounding won the BRC Sprint, she’ll go straight into the Stradbroke and then the Tatt’s Tiara,” he added.

“They’re also Group 1’s and to win a Group 1 is her goal.”

RACING AND SPORTS