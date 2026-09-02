Romantic Warrior bows out

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Fairytale racing career comes to an end for Hong Kong legend and world’s richest horse

In 20 races together, Romantic Warrior and James McDonald have combined for 17 wins, including this Group 1 triumph in the Hong Kong Gold Cup (2,000m) at his third-last start at Sha Tin on March 1. The Hong Kong marvel has been retired after a leg joint issue was diagnosed in August.

Romantic Warrior, the world’s highest-earning racehorse, has been retired in the wake of a recent career-ending leg issue.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club announced on Sept 2 that connections headed by Peter Lau, “in consultation with the Club’s veterinarians, have decided to retire Romantic Warrior from racing following further detailed diagnostic imaging and assessment of his front leg at the Club’s state-of-the-art veterinary hospital.”

An injury cloud first surfaced on Aug 25 when it was announced that scans “revealed a change in one of the horse’s joints” and necessitated further monitoring.

Unfortunately, the sands of time did not spare the Irish-bred eight-year-old and 24-time winner with Lau and trainer Danny Shum preferring to call time on the legend’s career.

Tributes have not taken long to be paid to one of the best racehorses Hong Kong has ever produced, both at home and on the global stage.

Regular partner James McDonald has paid the retiring superstar the ultimate compliment by describing the son of Acclamation as the best horse he has ridden.

The 34-year-old Sydney champion jockey, who has a giant painting of Romantic Warrior adorning his Sydney home living room wall, has sat on a slew of high-calibre racehorses including Verry Elleegant, Nature Strip, Anamoe, Via Sistina, Autumn Glow and Voyage Bubble, but Romantic Warrior took pride of place in his heart.

“Romantic Warrior is my Winx, that’s for sure,’’ said the Kiwi jockey to Racing And Sports in reference to Australia’s super mare.

“He’s the best I have ever ridden. He was incredible, so special for what he achieved on the track.

“We won’t see the likes of him again in my lifetime.’’

In 20 partnerships, McDonald tasted defeat only thrice aboard Romantic Warrior, with the last two coming in Group 1s in the Middle East, when beaten agonisingly close in second on both occasions.

They were fist denied a nose by Japan champion Forever Young in the Saudi Cup (1,800m) in Riyadh in February 2025 before going down by the same margin to another Japanese in Soul Rush in the Dubai Turf (1,800m) in Meydan six weeks later.

While revered for his bravery in those two defeats, Romantic Warrior will mostly be remembered for his wins, especially the 17 wins with McDonald, that included several Group 1s such as the 2023 Cox Plate and 2024 Yasuda Kinen overseas and arguably his proudest feat, a record four Hong Kong Cups from 2022 to 2025.

All up, Romantic Warrior has chalked up 15 Group 1 wins, with only one without McDonald, the Queen Elizabeth II Cup in 2022 when ridden by Karis Teetan, and world record prizemoney of more than S$46.9 million. He also won the QEII Cup another three times (2023 to 2025) to make it four in a row, like in the Hong Kong Cup.

He was twice voted Hong Kong Horse of the Year, first in the 2023-2024 season and then sharing the title with the world’s best sprinter, Ka Ying Rising, in 2025-2026.

To Shum, Romantic Warrior was a horse of a lifetime, and who has taken him on a magic carpet ride he could never have dreamed of.

“I have been very lucky to have him – and I think he’s been very lucky to have me, Peter and James, too,’’ said Shum.

“There are so many highlights to look back on but, for me, the Hong Kong Derby and the Cox Plate were incredible achievements.

“The Cox Plate was very special for me because we were taking on the Hayes team (with Mr Brightside) and I wasn’t sure if he won.

“We had to wait to find out that he was the winner and that was amazing to enjoy that win – Romantic Warrior is the horse of a lifetime. A dream horse.’’

The Hong Kong Jockey Club has yet to reveal where Romantic Warrior will spend his remaining years, but plans are already afoot.

The statement added that “Romantic Warrior will spend the next three months at Conghua Racecourse under the continued monitoring of the Club’s veterinarians before being transitioned to his retirement home with the assistance of the Club’s RESTART Racehorse Aftercare Programme, a holistic approach to horse aftercare following the end of their racing careers.”

While Romantic Warrior’s new home is not yet locked away, McDonald hinted it would be Australia, and he will have a hand in it.

“I will find a home for him, hopefully close to Sydney, and I will make sure he gets the best care for the rest of his life,’’ said McDonald.

Regarding any farewell ceremony for Romantic Warrior’s legion of adoring fans to see him in the flesh for one last time, the Hong Kong Jockey Club said it will pick a Sha Tin race day later in the new season that kicks off on Sept 6, details of which will be shared later.

manyan@sph.com.sg