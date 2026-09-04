Resuming Cosmic Speed should find this a lot easier

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,450m)

(1) CELTIC MANOR showed enough promise as a 2YO to suggest she will be winning soon. She acquitted herself well in defeat against winners when last seen and will not have to improve much to make a winning reappearance.

(2) EMPRESS OF PEACE has both the form and experience to expose any chinks in the selection’s armour.

(6) CHAMPAGNE AIR caught the eye on her 1,200m comeback and should make her presence felt with this extended trip likely to suit.

(3) NORTHERN EUROPEAN and (4) BE THE ONE are not without claims.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(4) UNCLE BOB would not be winning out of turn after three consecutive seconds, the latest over this trip, and a repeat of that performance could suffice.

(7) DISDAIN and (1) CLAIRWOOD BREEZE are lightly raced but have shown enough to be competitive, though the latter may be better over further.

(6) ECHO OF THE WILD can get into the picture too.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(3) SWORD OF LIGHT stayed on well to finish a close-up second over 1,600m last time and needs only to confirm that improvement over this extended trip to go one better.

However, a bigger threat will likely come from experienced versatile maiden (5) COMIC ARTIST whose rider’s 1.5kg allowance stands her in good stead.

(1) NICCI’S LAW made a pleasing Highveld debut and should have improved since. Will make her presence felt.

(7) Freestyle Dance warrants some consideration on latest form. Place claims.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) MASTER CHRISTMAS is weighted to turn the tables on last-start conqueror Secret Chord on 1.5kg better terms and over this extended trip.

(6) ARIOVISTUS ran second at this level over the same trip in August and should be right in the thick of things once more.

(4) SECRET CHORD bounced back to form with a last-start victory over 1,400m. Keep in your calculations.

Hard-knockers (8) ROBERT BROWNING and (10) PRINCE OF KILDARE also have the means to make their presence felt.

Race 5 (1,500m)

Last-start winner (3) REDLIGHTGREENLIGHT remains competitive under resultant penalties and can play a leading role.

(7) AINT NO DOUBT is closely matched with the latter on recent form and is weighted to pose more of a threat.

(1) FOSTINOVO deserves to get his head in front after back-to-back seconds but is worth opposing under top weight.



(4) Satyagraha will have some admirers in this.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(1) COSMIC SPEED ran well in defeat from a wide draw in a 1,200m Grade 1 at the end of last season and a repeat of that performance over this extended trip should suffice on his reappearance.

Sparingly raced (3) CHRONICLE KING has a good record racing fresh so must be respected.

The versatile (2) TEXAS RED and runner-up (8) PARISIAN WALKWAY have the means to make their presence felt.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(7) TIME WILL TELL ran second over track and trip in a stronger race recently and races off an unchanged mark. Go close.

(1) HAMMER BLOW has solid form credentials over this trip at a higher level, so should have a role to play.

(6) SERGEANT SOQRAT is weighted to be competitive with his rider’s 2.5kg weight allowance.

(3) TAKING A RISK went well over this trip at a higher level. Worth a shot.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Well-related (1) STONEYWOOD returned to form with a good second at this level last time off his current mark under the same rider. He should fight out the finish with a similar performance.

(8) TRADITIONAL BELIEF bounced back to form last time and will have a role to play if confirming that improvement.

Recent winner (3) SAKURA HANAMI carries a five-point penalty but should remain competitive, along with (6) BLINDFIRE who is most effective over 1,000m but would not be winning out of turn after consecutive seconds.