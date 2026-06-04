Renew your faith in Splicethemainbrace

Race 1 (1,000m)

This is an interesting start to the card. Visiting trainer Justin Snaith has only the one entrant for the day, (2) LUCY’S WORLD, a strong pointer to the champion handler’s intentions. She can win a race of this nature.

(1) CLARA LUME’ has not been disgraced in her two appearances. Still has room for improvement and should fight out the finish.

(4) NEW DAY is nicely bred and makes her debut for the prolific Alan Greeff-Richard Fourie combination. So would not be a surprise winner.

(7) YOURS FOREVER can improve off her modest debut.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) OLAF THE STOUT showed he is learning how to race. This Erik The Red colt was a very easy maiden winner and deserves the utmost respect.

(1) CHIEF MASTER showed good improvement to win his second start. There is no reason why he cannot follow up.

(2) FIRST OFFICER is a consistent sort and will not go down easily once again.

(3) JUST CARTER may have needed his last run. It was his first start since being gelded and has a win over Olaf The Stout. So he must be respected.

Race 3 (1,200m)

Very open race.

(3) CHERRY OH BABY quickened nicely to win her latest start but this is a tougher bunch. Still a bright chance to double up.

(4) FRENCH FLAME is usually competitive and could be ready to score.

(6) ONE TOO MANY has run in better races than this and is clearly not out of it.

(9) BLAME IT ON ME is seeking a hat-trick of wins.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) FANTINE does seem better than her last run may suggest and should be a threat to these rivals.

(3) STONE OF SCONE disappointed last time but is capable of scoring.

(6) WORLD OF DIAMONDS can also be competitive and can be included in the exotic permutations.

(5) AURELIAN has a chance in a race of this nature.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(11) PERFECT IMPACT was a wide-margin winner on local debut. He looks well weighted off his current rating and although tackling a lot stronger, he may well double up.

(8) SHOW OFF and (7) ACTION AMERICA are both better than their last runs would suggest. Better runs expected.

(4) JOHNNY DRAMA is improving and is clearly not out of it.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) SPLICETHEMAINBRACE disappointed at her last outing. She is much better than that and can bounce back to beat these rivals if at her best.

(2) ENCHANTING CHOICE continued to win her races and is the obvious danger.

(4) EPIKLEROS is better over further but cannot be ruled out from winning.

(5) WISHES AND DREAMS is capable of making the frame if showing best sides.

Race 7 (1,600m)

Another very open-looking race with many chances.

(4) IM THE BUZZ is unreliable but clearly better than her last run and quite capable of winning at this level.

(6) BLUE PALACE was an unlucky loser last time and could go one place better.

(11) AMAZING COLOURS is not the most reliable customer, but at the same time, she is also not completely out of it.

(2) QONDANEKUKHANYENI is in good shape and has claims for the victory.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(4) AYUWI YUWI has shown good improvement of late but is badly drawn.

(2) EXCEEDINGLY GLAM may have needed her local debut and could be a threat.

(3) MYSTICAL BUTTERFLY scored on local debut. She has plenty of scope and could have more wins in her tank.

(5) ICY LANCASTER has been a disappointment in her two local starts but is well drawn and might play a minor role.